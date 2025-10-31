Democrats in Disarray: Ilhan Omar Slams Chuck Schumer on CNN - 'It Makes No Sense'

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota had harsh words for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the Jewish Democrat’s failure to endorse far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayor’s race.

“Hakeem Jeffries, your leader, has — somewhat reluctantly, but has — endorsed Zohran Mamdani; Chuck Schumer still has not. Why do you think Chuck Schumer has not endorsed Zohran Mamdani?” CNN host Kasie Hunt asked Omar in a video posted to YouTube.

“I really don‘t know. It makes no sense,” Omar said.

“We as Democrats have always believed that, in an election, we support our party‘s nominee. Schumer has pressured other Democrats to do just that, and he should be following his own advice,” she said.







When asked about the role of religion in the campaign, Omar said Muslims have been the target too often.

“Well, the tsunami of the anti-Muslim attacks that we are seeing is deeply concerning. And I would hope that the Democratic leader in the Senate would recognize that, and would offer support, not just to Mamdani, but the million Muslims who live in New York City and the millions who live in New York and in America,” she said.

Omar said the anti-Semitic label glued to Mamdani has been over-emphasized.

“Well, everything he does or says seems to be called anti-Semitic,” Omar said. “What I do know is that he has support from a broad coalition of New Yorkers. He‘s got a huge coalition of Jewish voters that are supporting him. He‘s got a huge coalition of Muslims of every sect.”

Is the Democratic party weaker now than it has been at any point in the last 20 years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (376 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Omar stepped around the question of whether she would back fellow “squad” member Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York if Ocasio-Cortez were to challenge Schumer in a primary when Schumer comes up for re-election in 2028.

“I would like Alex to do whatever it is that Alex wants, and I‘ll be there to support her,” Omar said.

In June, after Mamdani won the Democratic primary in the mayoral race, Schumer offered praise for Mamdani, but no endorsement.

“I have known @ZohranKMamdani since we worked together to provide debt relief for thousands of beleaguered taxi drivers & fought to stop a fracked gas plant in Astoria. He ran an impressive campaign that connected with New Yorkers about affordability, fairness, & opportunity,” Schumer posted on X.

REPORTER: Mamdani, are you going to vote for him? SCHUMER: Look, the bottom line is very simple: I have a good relationship with him, and we’re continuing to talk. REPORTER: The vote is on Tuesday. What are you going to do? *Schumer walks away* pic.twitter.com/JUyszhrneR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2025

That approach continued this week, according to a video posted to X.

“Look, the bottom line is very simple. I have a good relationship with him, and we’re continuing to talk,” Schumer said.

He walked away and ignored a follow-up question about whether he would vote for Mamdani.

Mamdani faces former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who lost to Mamdani in the Democratic primary, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the election.

The most recent polls show Mamdani leading in the race, as noted by the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.