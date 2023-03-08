Democrats 'Disgusted and Disappointed' as Biden Considers Bringing Back Trump-Era Border Policy

Democratic lawmakers are outraged over President Joe Biden’s possible plans to bring back the detention of migrant families.

Several Democrats said Biden’s reported consideration of a policy to bring back the detention of migrant families goes against their values and that the White House hasn’t offered sufficient communication about such decisions, Axios reported Wednesday.

The potential plan would mean Biden reversing course on campaign-era calls to end migrant family detention.

According to Axios, the possibility “has enraged some Democratic lawmakers, who on Tuesday called on Biden not to resume the detentions that many had blasted as inhumane when then-President Trump imposed them.”

“The lack of communication on immigration-related policy decisions is an insult,” Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez told the outlet.

“It would be like making civil rights legislative ideas and thoughts without checking with the Congressional Black Caucus,” he said.

The Biden administration thus far has largely released migrant families shortly after they cross the southern border and utilized electronic monitors to track them, according to The New York Times.

No final decision has been made, a Department of Homeland Security representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday.

Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost was “disgusted and disappointed” over the Biden administration’s consideration of such a plan, he told Axios.

Should Biden reinstate this policy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (21 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Democratic Arizona Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva described the potential policy decision as “callous and inhumane.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held a phone call with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Tuesday in an attempt to address Democrats’ concerns over the potential policy implementation, according to Axios.

However, after the meeting, Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia said, “We haven’t resolved anything,” according to Axios.

The potential change comes amid a surge in illegal migration at the southern border, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal 2022 and already more than 870,000 between October 2022 and January 2023.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.