Even if President Donald Trump hasn’t succeeded in fully draining the Washington, D.C., swamp, he certainly flushed out every last tyrannical leftist bully.

Wielding the incursion at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as their newest weapon, the left is attempting to systematically destroy Trump, beginning with effectively banning him from the internet and initiating yet another impeachment days before he’s set to leave office anyway.

And now, obscure politicians like Democratic Rep. Linda Sánchez of California are pushing legislation that would erase Trump’s legacy after he leaves office.

“I am working on a bill that would mean that nothing — not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school — nothing – ever bear the name of this traitor,” Sánchez said in an interview with People published Monday.

Sánchez called Trump a “traitor” because a group of his supporters — of their own volition — decided to storm the Capitol building in an attack that left one rioter and at least one Capitol Police officer dead, among others.

After failing to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, Sánchez and others have settled for a phony impeachment coupled with any petty slight they have the power to impose.

“I don’t think that he deserves any of the benefits that are conferred on prior presidents,” Sánchez said. “I don’t believe that a seditious occupant of the White House should have ever have anything named after him.”

This dream to deny Trump the honor of having something dedicated in his name was shared by fellow Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro.

“In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump,” Castro tweeted Thursday, “I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump.”

“President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property,” he continued. “Most importantly – let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”

President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property. Most importantly – let us learn from our past. Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021

Petty? Yes. Surprising? Hardly.

Like Captain Ahab and the white whale in Herman Melville’s epic novel “Moby Dick,” the left has been obsessed with vanquishing Trump since the moment he announced his run for office in 2015.

Before he even had a chance to take the Oath of Office, his enemies were colluding and hatching plans to have him removed from office — and they show no signs of stopping even as his term has little more than a week left.

While they attempt to drum him out of town in utter disgrace, Trump is instead leaving office with the steadfast loyalty of his base who think their president served them well, made good on campaign promises and courageously endured the onslaught of attacks that have continued to the bitter end.

And, while other politicians cling to their legacies and hope that a bridge somewhere is named after them someday, Trump can bask in the empire he built long before he entered politics.

Rather than worrying about his presidential library, he already has a Trump-branded building practically in all four corners of the world.

Trump had already amassed a fortune and had his share of book deals and speaking engagements, not as kickbacks for political influence or based on his time in office, but because he was a businessman and celebrity in his own right.

He didn’t need the left or the media’s adulation, he didn’t need their cooperation and he certainly doesn’t need their silly monuments dedicated in his name now.

Trump ran for president and served because he loves America and — to borrow the phrase — wanted to make it great again.

He wasn’t perfect, but he did what he set out to do for the nation and has the support of millions — and that’s a better legacy than anything silly politicians could ever build in his name.

