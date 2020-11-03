Democratic prospects in the key battleground state of Florida took a hit Tuesday morning as Election Day voting began in earnest.

Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini noted the jarring swing early Tuesday in Pinellas County — a county with an almost even division in Republican-Democrat voter registration — spelling potentially devastating news for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Republicans already outvoting Dems 2.5 to 1 in Pinellas today after being slightly outvoted by them in the early voting period. https://t.co/EfqxMvfoFm — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 3, 2020

“Republicans already outvoting Dems 2.5 to 1 in Pinellas today after being slightly outvoted by them in the early voting period,” Ruffini noted on Twitter.

According to reports, Democrats held a slim 1.3 percent lead statewide going into Tuesday.

Going into #ELECTIONDAY here is how Florida early/absentee Total votes: 9.1 million

Dem: 3.55 m (39%)

Rep: 3.43m (38%)

IND: 1.96m (23%) Dem margin:

115,416, (+1.3% advantage)

In 2016 it was 90k, (1.4%) https://t.co/dlMABsoXdz — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2020

However, based on the reports trickling in as Election Day moves along, that 1.3 percent advantage has all but gone up in smoke.

According to a compilation of Florida voters by UMichVoter, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Twitter account run by a self-described “Liberal Democrat” that focuses on Michigan and Florida politics, Republicans held a statewide advantage of more than 130,000 votes cast by early Tuesday afternoon.

FLORIDA, 1:30 UPDATE Republican: 3,946,914 (+136,649)

Democratic: 3,810,265

NPA/Other: 2,358,054 TOTAL: 10,115,233 *Includes ALL mail + in-person early

*Missing E-day votes: DeSoto, Hardee, Jefferson, Miami, Monroe, Seminole, Union *added R+12k batch from sarasota so skewed — UMichVoter (@umichvoter99) November 3, 2020

Many eyes will be on Florida as it is one of the most hotly contested swing states in the 2020 general election.

President Donald Trump won Florida in 2016, beating out Hillary Clinton by approximately 100,000 votes.

