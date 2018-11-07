SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Democrats Elect First Openly-Gay Governor in Colorado

Jared PolisChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesRep. Jared Polis (D-CO) joins veterans, service members and aspiring recruits to call on Congress and President Barack Obama to move forward with immigration reform at the U.S. Capitol November 12, 2014 in Washington, DC. The news conference participants called on Obama to 'go bold and go big' and to use his executive authority to reform immigratoin if Congress could not get the job done. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Cillian Zeal
at 9:05pm
Print

Democrat Jared Polis became the first openly-gay man to become a governor of a U.S. state after winning the gubernatorial race in Colorado on Tuesday.

The Hill reports that Polis, a five-term representative, was able to pull away from Republican State Treasurer Walker Stapleton in the last few weeks of the election.

Stapleton and Republican groups ran a series of ads attacking Polis’ record and the congressman also faced allegations in September that he pushed a female employee two decades prior, according to a police report.

Polis was able to gain the endorsement of environmentalist groups after making a major push for green energy down the homestretch.

While Stapleton had to deal with the Libertarian Party candidate siphoning off 2.4 percent of the vote, that doesn’t seem to have had an effect; as of 10 p.m. EST, Polis had 51.5 percent of the vote with 58 percent of districts reporting.

TRENDING: Brother of Vice President Pence Wins in Indiana

The seat was a hold for Democrats; Democrat John Hickenlooper, who has been mentioned as a possible 2020 presidential candidate, was term-limited.

While Polis is the first openly gay governor, he isn’t the first openly LGBT governor.

Do you think this election will influence the presidential election in 2020?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, also a Democrat, identifies as bisexual.

Polis is an entrepreneur who made his money during the early days of the internet, where he founded internet service provider American Information Systems and electronic greeting card company Bluemountain.com.

He started in politics with the Colorado Board of Education back in 2000 and was elected to the House of Representatives in 2008.

Polis’ sexual orientation wasn’t a major issue during the election, which was unsurprising given the fact that Colorado tends to be a progressive state.

RELATED: Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Made with Flourish

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Colorado by a 48 percent to 43 percent margin.

In addition to green energy, Vox notes that Polis ran on a “Medicare for all” platform, universal pre-school and repealing the death penalty in the state.

In addition, he made considerable noise about the fact that he was one of the first Colorado politicians to call for the legalization of pot.

“Jared is the only candidate running for governor who supported and voted to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado,” his campaign website reads.

Polis seemed confident in victory, tweeting “Thank you Colorado! One more day!” on the eve of the election.

It seems his confidence was indeed well-founded.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Jack Davis

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, shakes hands with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke after a debate at SMU on Sept. 21.Tom Fox / Pool / Getty Images

Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

Wayne Allyn Root

People line up to vote on the last day of early voting at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Minneapolis.Jim Mone / AP Photo

Wayne Allyn Root: Vegas Oddsmaker Predicts GOP Upset

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.