Republicans emerged victorious in two different special U.S. House elections in Florida on Tuesday, even after Democrats poured considerable funds into the races.

Florida Republican State Sen. Randy Fine emerged victorious over Democratic rival Josh Weil, keeping Republican control over the district vacated by now-former Rep. Mike Waltz when he was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as national security adviser, according to a report from NBC News.

Florida Republican Chief Financial Officer James Patronis meanwhile defeated Democratic gun control activist Gay Valimont.

Patronis will take over the seat once occupied by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fellow Republican who Trump tapped to lead the Justice Department before he withdrew from the process.

Republicans now have a 220 to 213 majority in the House, improving their narrow margins in the lower chamber, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The lackluster margins recently forced Trump to pull the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York, to serve as ambassador to the United Nations in case the Republicans lost another seat following her resignation.

Both districts were overwhelmingly Republican and were won by Trump in November.

The commander-in-chief celebrated both wins on Tuesday evening.

“Jimmy Patronis WINS BIG! Congratulations Jimmy,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Congratulations Randy, a great WIN against a massive CASH AVALANCHE,” Trump added in a separate post.

The victories indeed came despite massive fundraising disadvantages the Republicans faced.

Weil raised $9 million, while Fine only raised $1 million, per the Associated Press.

Democrats hoped to clinch a win at a political moment which has seen their support among Americans continue to plummet even as Trump implements his agenda.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin claimed the results indicated that the “Democrats overperformed” since both districts voted considerably more blue.

But Mike Marinella, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said that the victories indicated “Americans are fired up to elect leaders who will fight for President Trump’s agenda and reject the Democrats’ failed policies.”

Fine made a similar claim in his victory statement on Tuesday, crediting his win to Trump’s endorsement.

“In my visits to the polls today, I spoke to voters who waited for more than an hour because they wanted the country to know they still stand with President Trump,” Fine said.

“They are demanding Washington follow his bold leadership to secure our border, demand fair trade, and restore America as a leader on the world stage,” he continued.

“To the voters who helped make today’s decisive victory possible, thank you for your support — I will not let you down. And to President Trump and my new Republican colleagues in Congress — reinforcements are coming. I’m on my way.”

