Democrats Forced To Delete Twitter Poll After It Backfires

By Jack Davis
Published May 6, 2019 at 1:14pm
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee wanted to demonstrate that several months after his bruising confirmation hearings, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains an unpopular figure in American legal and political circles.

Oops.

On Friday, the DSCC posted a Twitter poll asking whether people preferred justices in the mold of Kavanaugh or those more like liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The DSCC has vowed to take back the Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

The last time anyone got a chance to see how the poll was going, Kavanaugh had nearly 70 percent and Ginsburg, who has been plagued by illness in recent months, was around 30 percent.

But soon the poll was going, going, gone.

The DSCC deleted the poll tweet, which drew more than one snarky comment during its ill-fated, brief existence.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas called the attention of his followers to the poll Sunday.

Donald Trump Jr. also joined in the mockery.

The poll became a laughingstock; journalist Yashar Ali asked, “Who thought this was a good idea?”

Although Kavanaugh is now on the court, he remains a target of liberal groups.

Would you like the next justice to be more like Kavanaugh than Ginsburg?

“Senate Republicans made a mockery of their constitutional responsibility to provide ‘advice and consent’ on the president’s nomination of Justice Kavanaugh, and the American people deserve to know how and why the process was such a sham,” a number of groups, including Demand Justice, the Feminist Majority and the Women’s March, wrote in a recent letter to the House Judiciary and Oversight committees.

“The public is just as entitled to a thorough review of Justice Kavanaugh’s record now as it was before he was elevated to the Supreme Court and to know whether allegations against him of sexual assault and perjury have any factual basis,” the letter said.

During the confirmation hearings, multiple women accused Kavanaugh of inappropriate sexual conduct during his high school and college days. There was no proof of any of the allegations, all of which Kavanaugh denied.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
