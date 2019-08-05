SECTIONS
Democrats Are Fundraising Off El Paso and Dayton Massacres

By Jake Harp
Published August 5, 2019 at 1:46pm
Twenty-two people were killed in El Paso, Texas, and another nine in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. By Monday, the Democratic National Committee was using the separate massacres for a fundraising push.

According to Fox News, the DNC sent an email to supporters that was signed by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords.

“We can’t afford to wait another day, or for another massacre to happen in our country, for lawmakers to address this. Yet the defenders of the status quo — the gun manufacturing lobby and every single politician who is paid to defend it — will tell you that horrific acts of violence are beyond our control,” the email reads in part, according to Fox News.

“I am telling you today this could not be further from the truth,” Giffords adds.

The email calls for readers to “split a $10 donation between my organization dedicated to ending gun violence, Giffords PAC, and the Democratic National Committee today.”

“Together, we have the power to prevent gun violence and save lives,” the message concludes.

Giffords was the target of an assassination attempt in 2011. She suffered significant injuries and resigned from Congress in 2012 before starting the group with her husband, Mark Kelly.

Democratic presidential candidates have been battling to see who can tie Trump to the weekend’s violence using the most hyperbole.

Do you think it's wrong for the Democrats to use the mass shootings for fundraising?

“You use the office of the presidency to encourage and embolden white supremacy. You use words like ‘infestation’ and ‘invasion’ to talk about human beings. We won’t truly speak with one voice against hatred until your voice is no longer in the White House,” former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted about Trump.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said, “We should start by getting you and your white nationalism out of the White House.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on Trump to “stop your hatred, divisiveness and anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

But leading the pack (an unfamiliar position for him, no doubt) was former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, who said not only that is Trump a racist but that it “cannot be open for debate.”

“He does not even pretend to respect our difference or understand that we are all created equal. He is saying that some people are inherently defective or dangerous, reminiscent of something you might hear in the Third Reich, not something you expect in the United States of America,” O’Rourke said.

