Democrats Go on Defense as Marjorie Taylor Greene's Questioning of Fauci Turns Explosive

Democrats tried to shut down Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Monday as she grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci about his medical credentials and his pandemic advice, and also suggested he belongs in prison.

Greene also displayed images of puppies being used as guinea pigs during experiments that were said to have been signed off on by Fauci during his time as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The face of the early White House response to the COVID-19 crisis attended a House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

When Greene was given her time to speak, she roiled many of her colleagues by refusing to refer to Fauci as a “doctor” and by accusing him of admitting that he made up social distancing guidelines in the early days of the pandemic.

Greene used a headline from the U.K.’s Daily Mail to remind Fauci of the admission and recalled he once declared that he was the embodiment of “science.”

“You said you represent science, do you represent science, Mr. Fauci? Yes or no?” she pressed.

Fauci explained he did not view the question as “yes or no,” to which Greene shot back, “I’ll take that as a, ‘You don’t know what you represent.’”

When Fauci said that he did not “make up” suggestions such as six feet for social distancing and that they just “appeared,” the congresswoman laid into him.

“Do the American people deserve to be abused like that, Mr. Fauci?” she asked him rhetorically. “Because you’re not ‘doctor,’ you’re ‘mister’ in my few minutes.”







Greene later shared an image of two beagle puppies laid on their sides in reference to a 2022 report from the nonprofit White Coat Waste Project which stated Fauci and the NIAID approved experiments on dogs and that in some instances their vocal cords were removed so they could not bark or cry.

Democrats then began to cut in with objections

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked, “Just in terms of the rules of decorum, are we allowed to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don’t want him to be a doctor?”

Greene fired back, “Yes, because in my time, that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked, and he belongs in prison.”

Raskin commented that in his estimation, Greene was out of line for speaking to Fauci, who he said was “respected,” in such a manner.

Greene reclaimed her time and said Fauci was “not respected.”

“I reclaim my time!” she said as the hearing further devolved into disorder and as Democrats continued to raise objections.

Eventually, as The Hill noted, Greene was reprimanded by fellow Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, the chairman of the committee.

Wenstrup instructed Greene to “suspend” her comments and to recognize Fauci’s medical credentials.

Greene resumed her questioning of Fauci by ripping him for throwing out the first pitch and a Major League Baseball game in July 2020 and later not wearing a mask while socializing in the empty stands at the same game.

She reminded him that because of his recommendations at the time, millions of Americans were at home while children across the country lost valuable time in classrooms and were forced to wear masks.

She concluded her grilling of Fauci by again suggesting he should be sent to prison.

“You know what this committee should be doing?” she said. “We should be recommending you to be prosecuted. We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.”

Greene concluded, “You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci.”

