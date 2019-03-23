The Democrats Are Going Crazy and It Shows

A sure tell sign that the Democratic Party feels that they are not going to win the 2020 presidential election is their display of desperation. The ideas set forth by the liberal elite would have seemed, at one time, to be outlandish; however, such ideas are now commonplace.

It is not enough that the left side of the aisle is embracing late-term abortion, and flat out advocating for infanticide in the case of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. It is also enough that Democrats are calling for a full out ban on so-called “assault rifles” and semiautomatic firearms.

Nor is it not enough that not too long ago “socialism” was considered a dirty word, but now it is what the left is advocating as the way toward progress. Conservatives always knew this was the stance of the Democratic Party but the left was too reluctant to admit it in the past.

Not to mention the lackluster “Green New Deal” which seems to have been written in crayon — perhaps a green crayon?

All this goes to show that the Democratic Party has hardened their stances in an attempt to rival President Trump in the coming 2020 election. This strategy is doomed to fail but the Democrats just cannot seem to help themselves, and now they are pushing for an overhaul of the American electoral system — an act which is most desperate.

Once such instance is Nancy Pelosi promoting the idea of lowering the voting age to 16. “I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school,” Pelosi said.

She continues, “(W)hen they’re learning about the government (they should) be able to vote.”

It is interesting wording to refer to lowering the voting age as “capturing” high schoolers. Aside from this oddity, Pelosi assumes the value in 16-year-olds voting but she never explains why. In what way is this a value? Because they are learning about government? One would find more value in the opinion of the learned.

After all, the 26th Amendment was only ratified in 1971, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, because persons 18 years of age “bear all or most of an adult’s responsibilities” including the ability to be drafted, something that cannot be said of 16-year-olds.

In addition to this, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for the abolishment of the Electoral College to which Robert “Beto” O’Rourke found “a lot of wisdom in.”

Amazing what counts for “wisdom” among Democrats.

What is most interesting about the Electoral College is that this is the most democratic part of the election process. Without the Electoral College, the popular vote would actually render the majority of counties and states neglected as candidates would campaign in high-population areas like L.A., Boston, Dallas, New York, etc.

The Electoral College gives a fair and equal voice to all while also making it almost impossible for candidates to rig.

On the other hand, Trump has had many significant accomplishments including tax cuts, the economy, the unemployment rate, the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accords, the elimination of Obama-era regulations, enforcement of America’s immigration laws, and much more including more recently the defeat of ISIS.

Trump’s accomplishments are already impressive, but he looks even better against the backdrop of the Democrats’ insanity.

The lack of insight on the Democratic side is concerning but their behavior is much to the advantage of conservatives, and it is only going to get worse for them as the elections come closer.

After all, when your top two candidates are a crazy 77-year-old millionaire socialist who has sung the praises of the former Soviet Union and breadlines, and a failed senatorial candidate with sophomoric ramblings who lacks substance, well, the odds look pretty good.

Mitch Picasso a political science undergrad at Liberty University.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

