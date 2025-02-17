Share
Voters line up to vote in person at the Fowler School polling station in Tempe, Arizona, on Election Day, Nov. 5. (Olivier Touron - AFP / Getty Images)

Democrats Hemorrhaging from Voter Roll Cleanup, Losing 3 Voters for Every 1 GOP Voter - Total Number Lost Is Brutal

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 17, 2025 at 9:00am
The Democrats have had a difficult several months.

Beyond the decisive electoral victory of President Donald Trump, who won all seven swing states against former Vice President Kamala Harris, the national favorability for the Democrats has been plummeting.

One recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealed that a mere 31 percent of voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, while 57 percent hold a negative view.

That is the worst result for the Democrats since Quinnipiac started asking the question back in 2008.

Other national polls and focus groups showed that many swing state voters like what Trump has done so far in office and see the Republican Party as more aligned with their priorities.

These trends are starting to be reflected in national party registration.

Michael Pruser of Decision Desk HQ reported that total national voter registration at the end of January showed more favorability for Republicans.

There were almost 288,000 fewer Democrats between the start and finish of January.

Can Democrats be trusted to handle voter rolls honestly?

Compare that to 99,000 fewer Republicans.

There were meanwhile 193,000 less voters registered as something other than Republican or Democrat.

In other words, Democrats are losing registered voters at almost three times the rate as Republicans, further decreasing the edge that Democrats currently hold with respect to nationwide voter registration.


Pruser noted that “voter roll maintenance” in Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and North Carolina “primarily dragged party totals downward in January,” predicting that “each state’s clean-up timeline will continue to skew net changes.”

He also reported that “New York and California are expected to have updates in the coming weeks; otherwise, the schedule of updates in March will be standard.”

In any case, we are continuing to see a monumental political realignment in our nation.

Very few people will keep voting for a party that does not seem to care about them.

In the case of the Democrats, they seem to care way more about pronoun usage and tampons in men’s bathrooms than the unemployed factory worker in Michigan or the border town resident in Arizona.

Selecting people like David Hogg, a far-left gun control activist, to serve in party leadership will by no means help their popularity, especially among men increasingly drawn toward the strength of people like Pete Hegseth and Tom Homan.

With their opposition in shambles, Republicans now have the opportunity over the next four years to shift the Overton window to the right and to remake the country while undoing the damage of the Obama and Biden years.

If the Democrats do not pull themselves together, it may be the end of their coalition as we know it.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




