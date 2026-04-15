Democrats Introduce Five Articles of Impeachment Against Pete Hegseth

House Democrats were planning to introduce five articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Wednesday, with accusations ranging from “high crimes and misdemeanors” to abuse of power.

“The measure has virtually no chance of passing this Congress, but it is the latest sign that Democrats have coalesced around Hegseth as their new top target in Trump’s Cabinet,” Axios reported.

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson responded to the news, saying, “This is just another Democrat trying to make headlines as the Department of War decisively and overwhelmingly achieved the President’s objectives in Iran.”

Hegseth “will continue to protect the homeland and project peace through strength,” she added.

Impeachment requires only a simple majority vote in the House, but to convict, Democrats would need two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 votes.

Democrats have heavily relied on impeachment as a political tool against President Donald Trump and had previously floated the idea of impeaching former Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The GOP, on the other hand, successfully voted to impeach former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in early 2024, citing his failure to secure the southern border, but the Democrat-controlled Senate refused to hold a formal trial.

Since then, Democrats have been beating the drum of impeachment once again, but have yet to produce tangible results.

The five articles of impeachment against Hegseth were introduced by Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, along with eight co-sponsors.

They are: Democratic Reps. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Nikema Williams of Georgia, Dina Titus of Nevada, David Min of California, Shri Thanedar of Michigan, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, and Sarah McBride of Delaware.

Article one is for “Unauthorized war against Iran and reckless endangerment of United States service members” and article two is for “Violations of the Law of Armed Conflict and targeting of civilians,” article three accuses Hegseth of “Negligence and Reckless handling of sensitive military information,” article four is for “Obstruction of Congressional Oversight,” and article five is for “Conduct bringing disrepute upon the United States and its armed forces.”

Democrats are claiming Hegseth “acted in a manner contrary to the public trust” which led to “shaken public confidence in the integrity and ability” of the Pentagon.

Wilson, however, maintained that “This is just another charade in an attempt to distract the American people from the major successes we have had here at the Department of War.”

Hegseth has received constant praise and support from Trump for carrying out the commander in chief’s agenda and for publicly echoing his top political priorities.

There is little reason to believe the GOP-controlled House would impeach Hegseth, yet this could be a political maneuver to lay the groundwork for future impeachment proceedings.

If Democrats perform well in November’s midterm elections and manage to flip one or both houses of Congress, the topic will likely resurface.

The party’s past actions suggest top Trump cabinet members would be targeted for investigation and impeachment, even if the Senate is unlikely to convict.

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