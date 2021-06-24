The left has proven its ire for gun owners time and time again — that is no secret. But what can be said about President Joe Biden’s and California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell’s flirtations with the idea of taking on gun owners with nuclear force?

Biden’s adamant push for gun control measures has sparked intense debate around the nation, leading some state leaders to step up and enact their own legislation to uphold and defend the constitutional right to bear arms.

But gun-grabbing Democrats are well aware that their moves against the Second Amendment wouldn’t happen so easily. Instead of enacting their despotic plans all at once and throwing Americans into a pot of boiling water from which we would resist and jump out, they have opted to slowly turn up the heat instead.

And things just got another degree hotter.

During his more than three decades as a Delaware senator, his eight-year run as vice president and his 2020 presidential candidacy, Biden has championed gun restrictions without reserve. Now he does so from the Oval Office.

In response to a surge in murder and violence across the country over the past year, the president on Wednesday announced a “Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime.” Unsurprisingly, the focus of his plan is gun control.

Adding insult to injury during his Wednesday remarks on the new strategy, Biden took the opportunity to take a jab at Second Amendment advocates.

“Those who say the blood of, the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government,” he said. “Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that they’re never been — if you want, if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”







The comment was a reference to Founding Father Thomas Jefferson’s famous quote in 1787: “[W]hat country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it’s natural manure.”

But Biden isn’t the only Democratic elected official declaring how utterly mismatched patriots would be if they decided to take up arms against a government that works to deprive them of their Second Amendment rights.

Swalwell also touted the idea in 2018.

Responding to a tweet from Infowars correspondent Joe Biggs — whose account has since been suspended — the California Democrat addressed concerns about mass gun confiscation with a sardonic approach.

“It would be a short war my friend,” Swalwell said. “The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

There is no common ground when the politicians on the left keep making threats, essentially telling us to comply or die.

Just as you can’t negotiate with terrorists, you can’t negotiate with tyrants.

The left has given us an ultimatum — surrender your most intrinsic right to self-defense, the sole right that guarantees all others the Constitution pledges, or face the consequences.

Right or left, this ultimatum should scare you into action rather than submission.

Many in the government already have forgotten they are servants of the people, but imagine how far this government can go when they grow so pompous as to think we serve them instead.

For the record, we’re not talking about a small-scale operation enacted against the people as in the Waco siege of 1993 — we’re talking about thermonuclear detonations with the capacity to wipe entire cities off the map.

That is the idea they’re touting to address our dissent.

Any official who remotely hints at the idea of exerting such force against political constituents for their refusal to “comply” is unfit for office, including Biden and Swalwell.

Can anyone safely say the world would be a safer place if arms were out of our possession and solely in the hands of those making these threats?

For those who defend the indefensible, the tyrannical notion of “obey or die” — it’s time to wake up.

