Democrats Launch Bizarre Musical Protest on House Floor as Rep. Al Green Is Officially Censured

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to censure Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress earlier this week.

The vote was 224 to 198, with 10 Democratic lawmakers joining with Republicans to support the censure resolution. Two Democrats voted present.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson was announcing passage of the resolution, a group of Democratic lawmakers stood around Green in the well of the House in front of the rostrum and sang, “We Shall Overcome” — a tune popular during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Johnson repeatedly tried to gavel the House to order, but the Democratic lawmakers continued to sing and would not disperse.

Eventually, the speaker declared the House in recess.

Politico reported, after a member has been censured, he or she is supposed to stand in the well as the censure resolution is read, but the protest prevented that from happening.

U.S. House censures @RepAlGreen for his conduct during President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, 224-198-2. pic.twitter.com/KTFxsbow77 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 6, 2025

Shortly into Trump’s remarks on Tuesday night, Green stood up and called out, “You don’t have a mandate!” The congressman then refused to sit down as he continued to yell from the House floor.

Johnson reminded Green of the rules of decorum required by members during the address, but when he refused to comply and take his seat, the speaker instructed the House sergeant at arms to remove him.

After being removed from the House floor, Green told reporters, “I am willing to suffer whatever punishment that is available to me. I didn’t say to anyone, ‘Don’t punish me.’ I’ve said I’ll accept the punishment, but it’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

.@RepAlGreen (D-TX) is removed from the Joint Session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/GJVHJpZHGc — CSPAN (@cspan) March 5, 2025

Trump has repeatedly pledged not to cut the entitlement programs, but he will seek to root out fraud.

On Wednesday, GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington introduced a resolution to censure Green.

“Whereas, the conduct of the Representative from Texas disrupted the proceedings of the joint address and was a breach of proper conduct; and whereas, after numerous disruptions the representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant at arms; Now, therefore, be it resolved that Representative Al Green be censured,” the resolution read.

Rep. Dan Newhouse has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Al Green. pic.twitter.com/wTBXAYIzmn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

A poll conducted by CNN Tuesday night found that 80 percent of respondents thought Green’s conduct during the president’s address was inappropriate.

80% of viewers tonight believe Al Green’s behavior was inappropriate. Another example of the Democrats taking the 20% side on an 80/20 issue. pic.twitter.com/qLc5Ux6bHq — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 5, 2025

Green announced last month that he will be filing articles of impeachment for the “dastardly deeds proposed,” citing, in part, Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip.

The congressman filed three separate articles of impeachment against Trump during his first term.

