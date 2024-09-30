Democrats Limiting Trump's Secret Service? 45 Claims They're 'Interfering' with His Campaign and His Security

Dirty Democratic tricks are forcing his campaign to downsize events, former President Donald Trump claimed Monday.

Trump’s allegations come in the aftermath of last week’s allegations from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri that the Secret Service’s lack of cooperation with the Trump campaign was limiting what Trump could do in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

“The Democrats are interfering with my Campaign by not giving us the proper number of people within Secret Service that are necessary for Security,” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“They’re using them for themselves, even though they don’t need them – they draw “flies” – because they have no crowds, and for people like the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me,” Trump, who has survived two assassination attempts this campaign season, wrote.

“We need more Secret Service, and we need them NOW. It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE that we have to turn away thousands of people from arenas and venues because it is not being provided to us,” he wrote.

“Congress just authorized Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in money and help, and with the weak crowd participation that the Democrats get, there should be plenty ‘left over’ for the Republican Party. Hopefully the people of Wisconsin, and other areas where thousands are turned away, will realize that this is just another Democrat ploy!

Trump offered one instance of how limits on what he could do are impacting his campaign.

“Kamala and Sleepy Joe are going out of their way to make it difficult for me to Campaign. We had one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen on Saturday, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, where a terrible migrant crime was recently committed, and we ended up having to use a 750 seat theater, having to send away more than 50,000 people,” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

“They were unable to give us Secret Service protection commensurate with the crowd, because they had to protect the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me, at the United Nations event. We complained ‘like hell,’ but there was nothing we could do,” he added, referring to the active threats against his life.

“I only hope all of those people that were turned away will blame the Creeps from the Harris-Biden Administration, namely, the Opposing Party, that did this to them. IT WAS A DISGRACE!” Trump wrote in a follow-up post.

“The 750 people had a great time, but I’m going to make it back up to those in Wisconsin that were forced by Harris to waste their time. We will get back up to Wisconsin very soon, and we’ll get to a venue that can handle all of them, probably an outside area. If it weren’t for politics, they would have had no problem supplying us with Secret Service Security,” Trump continued.

Last week, Hawley wrote to Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe saying whistleblower information indicated to him that on the same day Trump had to cancel a planned Wisconsin rally, Vice President Kamala Harris was able to secure enough protection to hold one of hers in the state.

Hawley said the information he is receiving “suggests that the Secret Service’s inability to fully protect former President Trump may be affecting the conduct of the presidential campaign,” Hawley wrote on X.

“According to a whistleblower with direct knowledge of the exchange, Secret Service recently told the Trump campaign that it did not have sufficient assets to secure a potential campaign rally in Wisconsin for the former president,” Hawley wrote.

“Other whistleblowers with direct knowledge of secret service planning protocols allege that failure to provide protection for a major public event is highly unusual and that a sitting president would never be denied resources in this way,” he wrote.

Hawley later expanded upon the post.

“What he said to me is, ‘Well, he is going to be able to do a Wisconsin event. It’s just not going to be a big event,’” Hawley said, according to the Washington Times.

“I said, ‘Well, so you’re not denying it. You’re quibbling with it and you’re saying, well, kinda,’” Hawley explained.

