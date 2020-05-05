She doesn’t get this whole democracy thing.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, one of the current hot topics among Democrats desperate to come up with a reason for anyone to vote for Joe Biden in November, lets a little too much of herself show in a documentary set to air on Netflix on Wednesday.

And a big part of it is appearing not to understand exactly how a constitutional republic operates.

Three years removed from her stay in the White House, Obama still can’t seem to get over the fact that the country chose billionaire businessman Donald Trump in the 2016 election over politburo politician Hillary Clinton.

In fact, she takes the whole thing personally, according to the New York Post, telling a group of black schoolchildren that she regarded it as a “slap in the face.”

It is Insulting, how the Obamas believe they know what’s best for all Black Americans. ….Michelle Obama Shames Blacks Who Didn’t Vote in 2016, Says It Was a “Slap in the Face” https://t.co/tUAiFfbb7c — Susan (@SusanMa19111888) May 5, 2020

“You know, the day I left the White House, it was painful to sit on that stage, and then a lot of our folks didn’t vote — it was almost a slap in the face,” she said.

“It wasn’t just in this election, but every midterm, every time Barack didn’t get the Congress he needed, that was because our folks didn’t show up. After all that work, they just couldn’t be bothered to vote at all. That’s my trauma.”

Oh, the trauma.

And who, exactly, was Obama talking about when she referred to “our folks”?

Not the nearly 140 million Americans who actually went to the polls, obviously. Not even the nearly 66 million million who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton, in a popular vote “victory” that was owing — even the liberal “fact-checker” Snopes grudgingly admits — almost entirely to deep pockets of Democratic voters in California.

Clearly, to an audience of black schoolchildren, she was talking about black voters — “our people” — who Obama seems to think owe allegiance to the Democratic Party no matter how many times the party has betrayed them over the course of the decades.

Michelle and her husband, 44th President Barack Obama, might be forgiven for expecting racial loyalty to themselves — reality is reality.

But to expect it on behalf of a political entity that has oppressed black Americans in the United States — from its days as the party of the slave-holding South to its current incarnation as the ruler of misgoverned cities like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles — is simply absurd.

It’s also not a particularly attractive trait to mature voters:

Lol that’s cause no one liked what you and your husband did to this country! 😂 — Kerry Gillespie (@KerryG1016) May 5, 2020

Imagine their gall…I am the queen how dare they !!!! — Shantanu (@ShantanuP999) May 5, 2020

It WAS!! LOL. And it was proof positive the Obama policies were so ineffective at helping anyone, nobody could get enthused about continuing them. She brings NOTHING to the table. — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) May 5, 2020

Maybe if Michelle had taken a moment to notice that her husband’s disastrous eight years in the White House were actually not helping America’s black citizens at all, she might have understood why her “people” didn’t turn out for the calculating, conniving caucasian who ran to be his successor.

She could have squeezed in some time between trying to dictate the eating habits of American schoolchildren and making up lies about “racist” treatment by whites in supermarkets.

(As conservative commentator Michelle Malkin noted in 2014, Obama had two versions she told publicly about a run-in with a white woman at a Washington Target. The first time she recounted it, it was a lighthearted anecdote about being tall. The second time, it was an instance of Americans’ unconscious, inherent racism. As Malkin put it, “once a race hustler, always a race hustler.”)

If she had given the actual condition of black Americans during her husband’s dismal presidency some consideration, she might not have been surprised that many black Americans didn’t turn out for Clinton’s campaign.

And she certainly wouldn’t have taken it as a “slap in the face” when Trump turned out to be the winner.

Any Democrat with brains realizes that Biden was a potential disaster as the party’s presumptive presidential candidate even before the sexual assault allegation surfaced that’s currently rocking his campaign.

The committee announced Monday to draft Michelle Obama as his running mate is just a sign of how dire the Democratic straits really are — especially considering Obama White House adviser and family friend Valerie Jarrett told The Hill in April that the former first lady has zero interest in a vice presidential run.

But they should be careful what they wish for.

As the quote on the Netflix documentary shows, the former first lady is clearly still as self-absorbed as she was during her White House years.

She’s as disdainful of the American electorate as she was in 2008, when, at the age of 44, it took her husband’s success in the 2008 primaries for her to say, “for the first time, in my adult lifetime, I’m proud of my country.”

For some unfathomable reason, millions and millions of Americans — black and white — voted for Barack Obama in 2008 against Republican John McCain. In 2012, enough did so again for him to defeat Republican Mitt Romney.

The low esteem those two commanded after their losses among the Republican base is a large, large reason Donald Trump won a crowded GOP primary contest in 2016.

The dismal record of Obama’s presidency, and the horrifying prospect that it would be continued by the blatantly dishonest, disdainful Hillary Clinton, are why Trump won in the general election.

But for Michelle Obama, it was all a “slap in the face” to her personally.

She really doesn’t get the whole democracy thing. If she joined Biden’s campaign as his running mate, there’s no reason to think she would start getting it then, either.

