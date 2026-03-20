Democrats Are Madder Than Ever at Fetterman After He Gave Trump a Key Boost: 'He Needs to Go'

Tempers are flaring among Democratic lawmakers — and for once, President Donald Trump is only tangentially related.

Furious Democrats took to social media to lambaste one of their own after Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman gave the president the key deciding vote to advance Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination for Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Some are so livid, they’re even calling for Fetterman’s ouster:

Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump’s favorite Democrat. He needs to go. https://t.co/KOontE10u6 — Congressman Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 19, 2026

“Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump’s favorite Democrat,” posted Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle. “He needs to go.”

Even out-of-state Democrats piled on Fetterman for siding with Republicans.

If you needed any more proof that Fetterman has completely abandoned his constituents, here it is. Pennsylvanians deserve a Senator that actually fights for them. https://t.co/QaFH9kDzBD — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) March 19, 2026

“If you needed any more proof that Fetterman has completely abandoned his constituents, here it is,” posted New York Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan. “Pennsylvanians deserve a Senator that actually fights for them.”

According to Axios, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was responsible for voting to advance Mullin’s nomination to a floor vote.

Fetterman cast the deciding vote, getting Mullin an 8-7 vote to move forward in the process.

For whatever reason, this specific incident seems to have particularly incensed Fetterman’s fellow Democrats.

As Axios put it: “The idea of trying to unseat Fetterman is never far from many Democrats’ minds, but rarely has it been discussed so explicitly and so openly.”

Amid the roiling fury, Fetterman took to X to offer his side of the story:

In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working… https://t.co/uEZXoRhcdo — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 19, 2026

“In January, I called on the president to fire Noem — and he did,” Fetterman posted. “I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind. We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS.

“My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

Interestingly enough, Fetterman was only thrust into the role of deciding vote because Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — a frequent critic of the president and the chair of the committee — voted no, along with the Democrats.

Paul had expressed animosity toward Mullin in his opening statement during Senate hearings, accusing him of lying and having “anger issues.”

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