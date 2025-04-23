Democrats Make Ridiculous Demand After Their Abrego Garcia Crusade Hits a Brick Wall in El Salvador

This writer genuinely didn’t think it was possible.

But House Democrats have (somehow) sunk to a new low with their performative crusade to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

Their latest stunt in El Salvador is a master class in political idiocy.

Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old Salvadoran who entered the U.S. illegally, was deported last month. Despite claims of protected legal status, some Trump officials say he’s a suspected MS-13 member, as noted by Fox News.

It’s utterly insane that Democrats are going to such great lengths to get an illegal alien and suspected MS-13 member back on U.S. soil. Have they finally lost their minds completely?

The facts are the facts, and yet this is the hill that House Dems appear ready to die on.

As The Hill reported, Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia of California, Maxwell Frost of Florida, Yassamin Ansari of Arizona, and Maxine Dexter of Oregon traveled to El Salvador Monday to demand Abrego Garcia’s release.

Their self-righteous mission reeks of the very performative outrage that is turning swathes of voters away from the blue donkeys.

Unsurprisingly, since it’s a complete publicity stunt, their crusade hit a brick wall. The Salvadoran government denied their request to meet Abrego Garcia, leaving them empty-handed.

They have zero power to actually do anything there (funny how leftists always think they have more power than they actually do, but this writer digresses).

El Salvador isn’t their playground, they’re just pathetically grandstanding for the cameras — quite literally:







The locals are probably laughing at them. Why would El Salvador care about a few U.S. Congresspeople meddling in their affairs for an illegal immigrant?

And now, in a laughable twist, they’re demanding “daily proof of life” for Abrego Garcia. What a joke — do they think they’re in the hostage negotiation of a Hollywood thriller? This is little more than hubris masquerading as justice.

They’ve written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also demanding access to counsel and a safe return for Abrego Garcia. This is peak Democrat delusion.

These people are elected to represent U.S. citizens and work for their best interest. Yet they’re wasting time on a non-citizen with a questionable — and that’s an understatement — past.

Even in the most charitable telling of Abrego Garcia’s story, he’s not a U.S. citizen.

And if you want a more straightforward telling of Garcia’s story, just look at this Department of Homeland Security report.

But whether he’s a non-citizen or a hardened criminal, Democrats are prioritizing him over their own constituents, which is beyond comprehension.

They seem to have no clue how bad the optics of this are for them. Championing a suspected gang member while ignoring American needs is political suicide.

Their idiotic behavior is a gift to the Trump administration and all Republicans up for election in 2026. Democrats are handing them a winning campaign issue on a silver platter.

The trip followed Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s earlier visit, where he met Abrego Garcia. Democrats are doubling down on this losing battle, hoping for headlines to … Honestly? You’d have to ask them.

Frost claimed they’re building on Van Hollen’s work to ensure Abrego Garcia’s safety. But this is just more theater — there’s no substance here, only posturing.

Garcia’s deportation was an “administrative error,” officials admitted in court. But Trump officials argue it was justified, due to his alleged MS-13 ties, as Fox noted.

Their performative nonsense, captured in countless clips, shows their true priorities. They’d rather virtue signal than serve the American people who elected them.

This El Salvador fiasco proves Democrats are out of touch and unfit to lead.

They’ve turned a deportation case into a circus, and Republicans should capitalize on their foolishness.

