Democrats May Call Mueller To Testify, Continue Trump-Russia Probe After Mueller Investigation Is Over

Special counsel Robert Mueller may be finished with his investigation of alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, but congressional Democrats are not.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said if parts of the Mueller report are not made public by the administration, House Democrats will intervene.

“If the Justice Department doesn’t release the whole report or tries to keep parts of it secret, we will certainly subpoena the parts of the report and we will reserve the right to call Mueller to testify before the committee or to subpoena him,” Nadler said, according to the New York Post.

Although the report has not yet been made public, the early word on the document is that it will be anti-climactic.

Other Democrats also want Mueller to speak publicly about his investigation.

TRENDING: Student Calls Out Beto at Rally: ‘When Am I Going To Get an Actual Policy from You?’

Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island said Mueller should testify publicly about “the evidence he gathered, the scope of his work, and findings,” according to Politico.

Statement from the six House committee chairs investigating parts of Trump world. Nadler, Cummings, Schiff, Waters, Neal, and Engel are demanding that Bill Barr make the full Mueller report public and provide Congress with Mueller’s underlying evidence. pic.twitter.com/wWm7MJxOVu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 23, 2019

Regardless of Mueller’s findings, Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have already launched a separate investigation into alleged obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power by the president.

Was the Mueller probe a waste of time and money? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (106 Votes) 2% (2 Votes)

“Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,” Nadler said earlier this month. “Investigating these threats to the rule of law is an obligation of Congress and a core function of the House Judiciary Committee.”

From the Republican side, lawmakers said that after an investigation that lasted almost two years, enough is enough.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said the report should be made public and “put an end to the speculation and innuendo that has loomed over this administration since its earliest days.”

“Attempts to keep the collusion narrative alive, especially for political reasons, will only serve to further harm our political discourse and play into the hands of our foreign adversaries,” Grassley said.

“The Mueller report delivery suggests no more indictments are coming from the Special Counsel. If that’s true, it would mean we just completed 2 years of investigating ‘Russian collusion’ without ONE collusion related indictment. Not even one. Why? Because there was no collusion,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted.

RELATED: Brennan Predicted Mueller Indictments Just Two Weeks Ago, Proven Completely Wrong

The Mueller report delivery suggests no more indictments are coming from the Special Counsel. If that’s true, it would mean we just completed 2 years of investigating ‘Russian collusion’ without ONE collusion related indictment. Not even one. Why? Because there was no collusion — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 22, 2019

“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said.

I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 22, 2019

Before the report was released, the president also said it should be made public.

“Let people see it. There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing,” he said, according to The New York Times.

“The reason we have the Special Counsel investigation is that James Comey (a dirty cop) leaked his memos to a friend, who leaked them to the press, on purpose.” @KennedyNation Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

Mueller indicated Friday that his report was delivered to Attorney General William Barr, who as of Saturday morning had not released it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.