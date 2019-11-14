Democrats May Be Hemorrhaging Voters to Trump, 1-in-4 Rallygoers Were Dems, According to Parscale

To win re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump will need more than just his die-hard supporters to turn out and vote for him. He’ll likely need to have some independents and even some disillusioned Democrats crossing the aisle on his behalf.

Judging by numbers compiled by 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, such an outcome appears to be a real possibility, as data he has obtained following the president’s rallies in various states show that over a quarter of rally attendees are registered Democrats and a significant number of rallygoers are also minority voters that Democrats tend to take for granted as belonging to them.

Parscale released those numbers in a Nov. 4 tweet after Trump’s rally in Mississippi three days earlier.

In that tweet, the digitally adept campaign manager noted that of the more than 16,000 voters identified by the campaign, about a quarter were “unengaged” registered voters, 27 percent were registered Democrats, and 20 percent were black voters — all of which buck the prevailing media narratives about who Trump’s supporters really are: white Republicans who vote in every election.

Data from Friday’s Mississippi rally: ✅ 16,432 voters identified ✅ 24% voted once or less in last 4 elections (12% in zero) ✅ 27% Democrat ✅ 20% Black More winning numbers that will help secure #FourMoreYears for @realDonaldTrump! Continue to outperform 2016. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 4, 2019

According to Parscale, those numbers aren’t simply pulled out of thin air but instead come from phone numbers and email addresses obtained from all rallygoers that are meticulously cross-referenced with the Republican National Committee’s database.

He explained the data campaign in an interview with Fox News.

At future rallies, Parscale intends to allow attendees to check in with their phones, which would, in essence, transform them into a legion of mobile campaign volunteers.

“We can use it as a data-mining opportunity,” he said. “Turn every single one of our rallygoers into a volunteer on-site for the rally. They can get out there and actually collect data. ‘Hey, who were your ten friends? Who were your hundred friends? Tell us what your friends like about Trump. Give us their phone numbers.’ That will give us an even greater opportunity to expand the spider web of data.”

Parscale revealed that by using the data obtained from attendees, combined with artificial intelligence programs, the campaign could find “lookalikes” who may be likely to vote Trump.

“I do think that the Republican Party with the Trump campaign, right now, is the most digitally sophisticated operation in history,” he said. He added that he thought Democrats were “freaking out” over the campaign’s digital dominance.

Democrats should indeed be “freaking out” if Parscale’s numbers are accurate. And the campaign manager has posted similar numbers before, as The Epoch Times reported following Trump’s Oct. 17 rally in Dallas.

At that Dallas rally, Parscale claimed that nearly 54,000 voters were identified at the event — and that over 21 percent were Democrats and 11 percent were Latino.

Similarly, following the president’s September rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico — a state Hillary Clinton won by eight points — 31 percent of the 45,000 who signed up were Democrats, and 40 percent were Hispanic, according to a tweet from Parscale.

Along those lines, Parscale also said that 30 percent of the over 42,000 who signed up for an October rally in Minneapolis were Democrats.

Parscale’s numbers have not been independently verified, but they don’t bode well for Democrats — regardless of who their eventual nominee is.

