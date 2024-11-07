Share
Then-President Barack Obama, right, greets then-California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle, and then-California Attorney General, left, after arriving on Air Force One at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 17, 2011.
Then-President Barack Obama, right, greets then-California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, middle, and then-California Attorney General, left, after arriving on Air Force One at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 17, 2011. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Democrats May Have More Losses on the Way as Census Projections Show a Bright Future for Republicans

 By Michael Schwarz  November 7, 2024 at 9:05am
Republicans have many reasons to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory.

For instance, as conservative commentator Ben Shapiro noted Wednesday on the social media platform X, the afterglow from that victory might linger into the next decade.

In a post that had more than four million views as of Thursday morning, Shapiro presented a map of a 2030 apportionment forecast that showed Republican states netting 12 electoral votes after the next census.

Incredibly, Texas alone projects to add four electoral votes, while Florida would add three.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Trump won those two states by 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, six other states project to add one electoral vote each: Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. Trump won all six.

Conversely, liberal hellhole California appears poised to hemorrhage four electoral votes.

The same forecast anticipates three electoral votes subtracted from New York, two from Illinois, and one each from Oregon, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

Of those projected losers, only Pennsylvania went to Trump.

As Shapiro noted, population growth determines those expected gains and losses.

Thus, with a mixture of incredulity and grief, one marvels at Democrats who celebrate the abortion of their own children.

Likewise, one wonders how any honest person could conclude that illegal immigration serves any purpose besides rigging elections for Democrats. If they do not have children themselves, then they must find new voters somewhere.

Harris Campaign Tells Staffers to 'Get Some Sleep' as Trump Surges

Moreover, the 2024 election provides another reason for hope regarding future electoral counts.

For instance, Trump’s margins of victory in Texas and Florida exceeded Vice President Kamala Harris’s winning margins in deep-blue New York (12 points) and Illinois (eight points). In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden carried those two states by 23 and 17 points, respectively.

In California, where Biden won by nearly 30 points, Harris’s current margin (the state has yet to count 40 percent of its vote) stands at only 17 points.

Thus, demographic factors could accelerate an already impressive national rightward shift.

In short, provided that Republicans govern as constitutional conservatives with a populist mandate, the future looks bright.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation