Democrats May Have More Losses on the Way as Census Projections Show a Bright Future for Republicans

Republicans have many reasons to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory.

For instance, as conservative commentator Ben Shapiro noted Wednesday on the social media platform X, the afterglow from that victory might linger into the next decade.

In a post that had more than four million views as of Thursday morning, Shapiro presented a map of a 2030 apportionment forecast that showed Republican states netting 12 electoral votes after the next census.

Incredibly, Texas alone projects to add four electoral votes, while Florida would add three.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Trump won those two states by 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, six other states project to add one electoral vote each: Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. Trump won all six.

Conversely, liberal hellhole California appears poised to hemorrhage four electoral votes.

The same forecast anticipates three electoral votes subtracted from New York, two from Illinois, and one each from Oregon, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

Of those projected losers, only Pennsylvania went to Trump.

Did you vote in the 2024 presidential election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (634 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

Hey Democrats, I have some more unfortunate news for you. Here’s what the electoral map looks like after the 2030 census. Republicans likely pick up TWELVE electoral votes through population growth. pic.twitter.com/1Qj8iL6a0d — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2024

As Shapiro noted, population growth determines those expected gains and losses.

Thus, with a mixture of incredulity and grief, one marvels at Democrats who celebrate the abortion of their own children.

Likewise, one wonders how any honest person could conclude that illegal immigration serves any purpose besides rigging elections for Democrats. If they do not have children themselves, then they must find new voters somewhere.

Moreover, the 2024 election provides another reason for hope regarding future electoral counts.

For instance, Trump’s margins of victory in Texas and Florida exceeded Vice President Kamala Harris’s winning margins in deep-blue New York (12 points) and Illinois (eight points). In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden carried those two states by 23 and 17 points, respectively.

In California, where Biden won by nearly 30 points, Harris’s current margin (the state has yet to count 40 percent of its vote) stands at only 17 points.

Thus, demographic factors could accelerate an already impressive national rightward shift.

In short, provided that Republicans govern as constitutional conservatives with a populist mandate, the future looks bright.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.