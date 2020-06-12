Now that Democrats have lost the ability to suppress Americans by keeping them locked indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak, they have resorted to their favored tactic: crying about racism.

A month ago, a rally that would see Trump supporters gather en masse would have drawn widespread condemnation over its potential health ramifications.

The coronavirus was supposedly why we were all forced to avoid church pews and small businesses in favor of holing up inside and buying (or being unable to buy) toilet paper at Walmart and Target locations.

A lot has changed.

The country is opening back up and so are small businesses, and citizens in a number of Democrat-run cities have looted some of their big box retailers right out of business.

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

President Donald Trump will also be resuming his wildly popular campaign rallies, the first of which will be held Friday, June 19, at the over 19,000-seat BOK Center arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Democrats, who are married to a candidate who is probably struggling to find Tulsa on a map, are not pleased.

The Democrats and their media allies no longer have the high ground on the “stay home and save lives” argument, now that they have overwhelmingly supported massive gatherings of protestors, and in some cases, looters and rioters.

Now, they’re using a chapter in Tulsa’s history to try to suppress the rally, and are doing the same thing with the Republican National Convention, which is slated to begin Aug. 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Would you attend a Trump rally amid the pandemic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (241 Votes) 3% (7 Votes)

“[G]iven Trump’s history of racist statements, including the birther movement, many instead see the upcoming campaign event as a call out to rally white supremacists,” CNN reported, referencing to a tweet from Sen. Kamala Harris.

Sen. Harris shared a Los Angeles Times article on Twitter linking Trump’s Tulsa rally — which is the same day the country commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, a day known as “Juneteenth” — to Tulsa’s ugly race riot.

“This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists — he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” she tweeted.

This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists—he’s throwing them a welcome home party. https://t.co/lUXpnUoFQU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 11, 2020

RELATED: Trump Appoints Mike Lindell To Help Make Minnesota Great Again, Will Chair State Campaign

The LA Times wrote, “The Trump rally will occur on Juneteenth Day, when many Americans commemorate the end of slavery, in a city that was home to an infamous 1921 massacre of Black people, one of the worst racial atrocities in the nation’s history.”

In Tulsa, the infamous violence actually occurred between May 31 and June 1 in 1921, and it might have been the most deadly peacetime racial clash in the country’s history, when America’s most prosperous black community was burned to the ground.

It was a dark chapter in the city’s history, and Tulsans are expected to talk about the 99-year-old event every day now.

But correlating that event with a Trump rally set to be held on Juneteenth by a president who represents the party that ended slavery is an attempt by Harris and other Democrats to further stoke existing racial tensions.

In a statement to NBC News, Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California said the decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on that date “is disrespectful to the lives and community that was lost during the Tulsa race riot.”

“This was the worst act of racial violence to date,” she continued, “and yet this is the place that the president, who has pursued nothing but a hostile and oppressive agenda for black people since his inauguration, has chosen to celebrate.”

“To make matters worse, he has chosen Juneteenth, a day of our emancipation. This is ridiculous and yet another slap in the face to black people.”

“99 years ago a white mob massacred hundreds of Black people in the Greenwood District of Tulsa,” Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts tweeted. “The most racist President of my lifetime knows exactly what message he’s sending when he goes there on Juneteenth.”

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas tweeted that a “Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land.”

Joe Biden’s director for strategic communications, Kamau Marshall, joined in as well, tweeting, “How racist is Donald Trump: He’s so racist that he plans on having one of his first campaign rallies on June 19th in Tulsa, OK.”

In another attempt to smear Trump for perceived racial insensitivity, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor attempted to link the date of the Jacksonville RNC kickoff with “Ax Handle Saturday.”

“President Trump’s planned convention speech in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 27 falls on the city’s 60th anniversary of a brutal KKK-orchestrated attack on black activists known as ‘Ax Handle Saturday,’” Alcindor posted on Twitter.

President Trump’s planned convention speech in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 27 falls on the city’s 60th anniversary of a brutal KKK-orchestrated attack on black activists known as “Ax Handle Saturday.” https://t.co/MSGLavpngg — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 12, 2020

None of these people seem to understand that ugly historical events don’t own 100 percent of the dates on which they occurred.

If that were the case, Democrats should have demanded a ceasefire to civil unrest on June 6. After all, that is the day we remember Operation Overlord and the allied invasion of Normandy, an event commonly known as D-Day.

By that logic, former President Barack Obama is also a racist.

On July 27, 2004, the then-state senator from Illinois became a Democratic star when he delivered a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, The New York Times reported extensively at the time.

Do you know what else happened on July 27?

On July 27, 1919, in Chicago, a black teenager was stoned to death by white segregationists while swimming. The event led to a race riot, and 23 black Chicagoans were killed and 1,000 black families saw their homes burned to the ground.

Why did the Democrats hold a convention which overlapped on the date of such a somber event? Does Obama hate black Americans?

See how flawed that logic is?

Still, Democrats will continue to race bait and stoke division. It’s what they do. Prior to mostly Democrat-initiated shutdowns of the economy in response to the coronavirus, minority Americans enjoyed record employment, thanks to President Trump’s policies, which work for all Americans.

Despite grumblings from Democrats about racism, which are to be expected, the show must go on.

Democrats surrendered their moral high ground on the coronavirus shutdowns. Now, they want to stoke racial division to stop the Trump campaign by acting as if every date in which something tragic occurred is off the table.

This is their latest ploy to defeat Trump in the general election on Nov. 3.

Are you aware of the events of Nov. 3, 1979?

On that date, five Communist Workers Party members were killed while fighting with armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during anti-KKK protesting in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Despite that violent event and its racial dynamics, not a single Democrat has called for the cancellation of the election in order to remember those lost lives.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.