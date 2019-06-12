Democrats Move To Make Gunmakers Liable for Gun Crimes

Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday to hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes committed with their products.

The measure, introduced in both the House and Senate, seeks to repeal legislation passed in 2005 that enacted litigation protections for the gun industry, National Public Radio reported.

“Responsible actors in the gun industry don’t need this limitation on liability. And the irresponsible ones don’t deserve it,” California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said at a media conference Tuesday.

Victims of gun violence deserve their day in court. Watch as @SenBlumenthal and I, alongside activists with @MomsDemand, @NewtownAction, @bradybuzz & @GiffordsCourage, introduce legislation to hold the gun industry accountable: https://t.co/qmPp8mH9XF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 11, 2019

TRENDING: Trump Asserts Executive Privilege over Congress-Subpoenaed Docs

“All we’re doing through this proposal is giving victims of gun violence their day in court,” said Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, co-sponsor of the bill’s Senate version.

The NRA and the National Shooting Sports Foundation oppose the bill.

“You would no more charge or blame Ford or General Motors for drunk driving accidents,” Lawrence Keane, senior vice president of government affairs for the NSSF, told NPR.

“It is wrong to hold the gun or any other industry liable for the criminal misuse of non-defective products sold lawfully.”

Do you think gunmakers should be held liable for gun crimes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (10 Votes)

This isn’t the first time a measure to repeal liability protections for the gun industry has been pursued.

Schiff’s first measure was introduced in 2013 and has been repeated at least twice since. None of the measures passed.

The Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which was passed in 2005 and former President George W. Bush signed, blocked civil actions against ammunition and firearm dealers, builders or trade groups when a firearm is used to commit a crime.

Existing law hasn’t stopped victim advocates from trying to hold gun makers responsible for gun crimes.

Connecticut’s Supreme Court ruled in March that Sandy Hook shooting victims’ families could sue Remington Arms. Remington is appealing the ruling.

RELATED: Parents Can Be Prosecuted in Delaware Now for Not Safely Storing Guns

“Every other industry has to pay punitive damages,” Blumenthal said.

“That will provide a powerful incentive as it has done in tobacco, in automobiles, in pharmaceutical drugs, for safer products.”

The bill is called the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.