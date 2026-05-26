Democrats' Official X Account Forced to Delete Horribly Disrespectful Memorial Day Post - But We've Got the Original

You’d hope that Memorial Day would be an occasion — perhaps one of the few occasions in modern American life — where people within our mainstream political parties would engage in the spirit of bipartisanship in the name of remembering those who gave all for our country.

Yet again, hopes were dashed. You probably won’t be surprised who happened to dash our collective yearning for at least momentary unity, at least if you can read a headline.

However, it doesn’t just bear mentioning that the Democrats decided to use Memorial Day as a cudgel against President Donald Trump’s administration. Instead, we need to note how abhorrently that cudgel was wielded and how the party basically ghosted everyone after the backlash, pretending that it never happened and giving everyone a pro forma post saying how they “remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

At first, however, they decided to use those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Iran to make a summary case against Donald Trump:

The Democrats deleted this disgusting post mocking the brave heroes who gave their lives for our country pic.twitter.com/ROTe87Ophh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2026

No memorial for the tens of thousands of its own citizens that Iran has slaughtered since the end of last year for the mere crime of protesting the regime. Nope: 13 American servicemembers have died in Iran, and therefore Bad Orange Man got involved in Bad Iran Conflict and is responsible.

The time to remember this, of course, was apparently the one day that we set aside for remembering our war dead, no matter what their race, creed, gender, and (most importantly) political affiliation.

Meanwhile, here was the White House post:

Today, we honor all Americans who made that ultimate sacrifice not in service to a person or party — but to their nation. Using these heroes’ deaths for politics on Memorial Day is truly disgusting. https://t.co/KkSFdJZJ60 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2026

We’ve been handed a steady drumbeat of rhetoric over the past decade-plus about how Donald Trump has vitiated the American body politic. And yet, on Memorial Day, who was using the death of American soldiers as a stump-speech meme?

For that matter, where were the Republicans on the Memorial Day after Joe Biden let 13 American servicemembers die at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the chaotic, self-inflicted disaster of the Afghanistan withdrawal? They weren’t doing this, especially from the official account of the Republican National Committee — because they knew what the meaning of the day was, and it wasn’t electioneering.

Naturally, people asked what precisely happened to the post:

.@TheDemocrats why’d you delete your post politicizing the deaths of fallen service members? https://t.co/yMMPDLFu20 pic.twitter.com/GDa9Q0STDz — Republicans (@Republicans) May 26, 2026

They had to delete this ghoulish post because they were getting absolutely bodied in the comments. pic.twitter.com/uKaZKlJOA6 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 26, 2026

Faced with questions over why the post got deleted — and blowback from their own for posting it in the first place — the Democrats decided to Democrat and did the most pusillanimous thing possible: Not mention it at all and post a new Memorial Day message instead:

This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/63quwX85cf — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

Oceana has always been at war with Eastasia, and the Democrats have always respected our fallen heroes. Another irony of projection: The party that screams that Orwell’s realities are forever coming true any time a Republican gets near a position of power certainly takes huge chunks of its playbook from the artist formerly known as Eric Blair, and definitely not the parts he intended to be emulated.

But I digress. This is how the American left sees its men and women in uniform: as props when they can be used as such, as annoyances to be endured (at best) when they can’t. This is hatred, pure and simple — and why patriots must stop these ghouls at the ballot box, Trump or no Trump.

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