Democrats Only Have One Legislative Priority: Obstruction

After a six-week break, the Democrats in Congress are ready to go back to doing the only thing they’ve ever been relatively good at — obstructing President Donald Trump’s policies.

Despite all the moralistic posturing we’ve seen from the Democratic Party over the past two and a half years, it’s clear that most liberal lawmakers care nothing about the issues that truly matter to the American people, and have only their own partisan interests at heart.

Although national polls consistently show that the vast majority of voters aren’t in favor of impeachment, for instance, House Democrats are continuing to pursue baseless “phishing” investigations that are solely designed to undermine the White House.

Remarkably, more than 130 Democrat lawmakers are officially calling for an impeachment inquiry — even though the most vulnerable members of their caucus still believe that the move would be political suicide.

They’re not even investigating any actual wrongdoing; they just hope that if they subpoena enough of the president’s private financial documents, they’ll find something they can use to damage the president politically.

In fact, Democrat lawmakers agreed to start expanding their baseless probes even before the start of the new legislative session this week.

According to CNN, the House Judiciary Committee intends to “[broaden] its investigation beyond special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings” despite “lingering hurdles over impeaching President Donald Trump” — foremost among them Mueller’s failure to substantiate the Democrats’ Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

Sadly, the Democrat obstruction campaign goes well beyond wasting Congress’s time on politically-motivated presidential harassment — they’re also plotting to torpedo policies that enjoy genuine bipartisan support.

According to Politico, some Democrats are considering the idea of trying to block funding for immigration enforcement agencies despite a breakthrough agreement between the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Although Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently struck a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown, Congress still has to pass funding bills to make that compromise a reality, and the grumblings from hardline Democrats are a foreboding sign.

“There is a greater and greater sense in the Democratic Party that any support of the administration’s policies is giving cover to moral wrongdoing,” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna told the publication.

In other words, the Democrats are determined to oppose Trump regardless of his agenda.

In contrast, the president has repeatedly called for both parties to work together on issues that are important to our country — but the toxic political environment created by the Democrats threatens to derail these crucial negotiations indefinitely.

One of the most urgent priorities for Congress right now is approving theU.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, for instance, which offers enormous upsides for American workers and businesses, particularly in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

Regrettably, the Democratic Party has been sitting on the trade deal for months, citing vague concerns about labor and environmental regulations.

Although the Democrats have finally agreed to start discussing the substance of the USMCA with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Pelosi still hasn’t made a firm commitment to bring the deal up for a vote, raising the spectre that Democrats will try to undermine the agreement by stuffing it with job-killing, extremist environmental regulations.

Congress is back in session, but don’t expect Democratic lawmakers to abandon their ongoing campaign of obstructionism in favor of working with President Trump to advance bipartisan priorities.

As they made clear before they even returned to Capitol Hill, their only legislative objective is to create political roadblocks for the president.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

