Democrats Should Be Panicking Over Latest Trump Rally Numbers

If Democrats think President Donald Trump will be easy to defeat, they might want to think again.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, dropped some numbers about the president’s rally in Phoenix on Wednesday that should be taken into account.

There were 67,516 tickets handed out for the event at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Parscale said on Twitter.

The Trump re-election campaign identified 29,990 voters.

Of those voters, 26 percent sat out the 2016 race, which isn’t good news for those hoping Trump will be defeated in November.

Even worse news for them: Another 18 percent were Democrats.

Wow, Arizona! Big Phoenix rally. ✅ 67,516 Tickets ✅ 29,990 Voters Identified (87% from AZ) ✅ 26% Didn’t Vote in 2016 ✅ 18% Democrats Thank You Arizona. Winning Data! — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 20, 2020

Parscale also revealed numbers from a rally in Las Vegas two days later.

At that rally, 15,079 voters were identified by the Trump campaign.

Nearly a third of them had sat out the 2016 election.

Interestingly, 27 percent were African-American, Latino or otherwise non-white.

And at that rally, just like the one in Phoenix, 18 percent were Democrats.

Excellent quick rally this afternoon in Las Vegas before heading home! ✅ 15,079 Voters Identified (73% from NV) ✅ 32% Didn’t Vote in 2016 (4,743 voters) Wow! ✅ 27% Blacks, Latinos or Non-white ✅ 18% Democrat — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 21, 2020

In an Op-Ed for The Western Journal on Tuesday, former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain noted that Trump’s approval rating among African-Americans was at 34 percent.

“If a Republican could boost his share of the black vote to even 12 percent, it would probably lead to an electoral wipeout that would put 40 states or more in the red category. If he could get 15 percent, we’d be talking about a 1984/Reagan-style romp,” Cain wrote.

This is why the numbers from the president’s recent rallies should have Democrats very, very worried, especially as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has an early lead for the Democratic nomination.

Do you think Trump will win in a landslide in November?

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews has been outspoken in his concern that the self-described socialist would lose to Trump in a landslide.

“I was there in 1972 at the Democratic convention where the people on the left were dancing in glee,” he said Tuesday.

Matthews later pointed out that the Democratic nominee, George McGovern, lost 49 states to Richard Nixon that year.

His comments comparing the Nevada caucuses to the fall of France in 1940 have drawn calls for his resignation.

More likely, though, Matthews is seeing signs that Sanders will be unable to avoid what could be a landslide defeat that could potentially cost Democrats control of the House of Representatives.

