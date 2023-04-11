Democrats Have Picked Their 2024 Convention Location - And It Shows Why No One Should Vote for Them

If the Democrats were looking for a 2024 convention site that perfectly symbolizes what their party stands for, they have succeeded: Chicago.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee announced the Windy City as its choice, beating out Atlanta and New York City, according to Politico.

The point of the pick was to emphasize the importance Democrats are placing on the Midwest as they look to repeat their 2020 win at the presidential level.

The DNC is returning to the Midwest, a critical Democratic stronghold. Illinois along with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota—part of the “blue wall”—were crucial to the 2020 victory of President Biden and Vice President Harris. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 11, 2023

“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” President Joe Biden said, according to WABC-TV. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out.”

In 2016, the road to success for former President Donald Trump included narrowly nabbing Wisconsin and Michigan from the Democrats for the first time since the 1980s.

However, during the pandemic in 2020, with the emphasis on mail-in ballots, Democrats were able to run up the score in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee and restore their so-called “blue wall” that included Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Ohio remained with Trump in 2020 after going for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but it wasn’t enough to secure the 45th president’s re-election.

The Republican Party announced last year that its 2024 convention will be in Milwaukee — about 90 miles north of Chicago — so the GOP clearly also sees the importance of winning in the Midwest.

Chicago is really the poster child (along with the state of California) of failed Democratic policies.

It was the murder capital of the U.S. in 2022 with 697 homicides, far exceeding the next highest of 516 in Philadelphia, WTVO-TV reported in February.

As another point of reference, Chicago’s population is approximately 2.7 million versus New York City’s 8.5 million, but the Big Apple had over 250 fewer murders (438 total).

The Illinois Policy Institute determined that crime spiked by 41 percent overall in Chicago last year, with theft being the biggest driver.

Several major corporations have closed their headquarters in the city in recent years, including Tyson Foods, Caterpillar and Boeing, according to CNN Business. The rampant crime was a factor in some of those decisions.

Despite this, a majority of Chicagoans voted last week for progressive Brandon Johnson for mayor over the more moderate Democrat Paul Vallas.

Johnson supports defunding the police and diverting more money to social programs to address the root causes of crime, Axios reported. Vallas, meanwhile, had pledged to fill more than 1,000 police vacancies in the city.

Brandon Johnson doesn’t want you to believe that we can quickly refill the ranks of our police department, even though there are several methods I know will make it happen. Why not? It’s simple — Brandon doesn’t want to hire more officers, he wants to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/4NWZmbp5Xa — Paul Vallas (@PaulVallas) March 30, 2023

Johnson wants to raise taxes by $800 million to fund his agenda.

So the Democrats have chosen the perfect location in terms of messaging for their agenda: soft-on-crime policies, more government social programs and higher taxes.

Let’s hope and pray the American people elect not to go the way of Chicago in 2024.

