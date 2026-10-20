Democrats Plotting to Use Bitter Ex-Girlfriend to Take Down Elon Musk

Politics makes for strange bedfellows. And sometimes, apparently, it makes for even stranger exes.

Congressional Democrats are reportedly eyeing an unlikely potential ally in their efforts to investigate billionaire Elon Musk — his former girlfriend, Ashley St. Clair.

As Politico reported on Tuesday, lawmakers are preparing a series of investigations targeting Musk should Democrats regain control of the House in November.

St. Clair, a former conservative influencer turned liberal who shares a son with Musk, has emerged as a possible witness in those investigations, according to the outlet.

The relationship between Musk and St. Clair has deteriorated considerably since their son’s birth, with the former couple publicly clashing over custody and financial matters.

In fact, St. Clair recently opened up about their contentious relationship in a documentary about Musk, telling People magazine that she did not see certain aspects of his personality until after their child was born.

Now, Democrats apparently see an opportunity to examine Musk’s political influence through someone who once knew him intimately.

Politico reported that St. Clair has questioned Musk’s purported access to real-time election data during the 2024 presidential election, while also sharing alleged private text messages from the billionaire in the documentary.

“I think there is a preponderance of evidence that at least this man needs to be asked some questions,” St. Clair told Politico. “The American people have a right to ask, ‘Well, how did you have the best real-time data?’”

St. Clair also raised concerns about Musk’s ownership of X, suggesting that his control of the social media platform gives him considerable influence over political messaging and potentially valuable information about voters.

“If we thought Cambridge Analytica was bad, this seemingly is Cambridge Analytica on rabies and steroids,” St. Clair said, invoking the controversial political data firm.

Politico’s report does not indicate that St. Clair has agreed to cooperate with congressional Democrats or has even been formally approached about testifying.

Do you believe Musk's political donations to Republicans inspire this scrutiny from Democrats? Yes, it's a clear motive No, it's about accountability Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a clear motive 81% (22 votes) No, it's about accountability 15% (4 votes) Not sure 4% (1 vote)

Nevertheless, Democrats have other reasons to scrutinize Musk, who has become one of the Republican Party’s most influential financial backers.

Politico reported that Musk has contributed more than $276 million to Republican candidates and committees during the current election cycle.

His involvement in President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has also infuriated Democrats, particularly after the initiative’s aggressive cost-cutting efforts contributed to an estimated 250,000 federal job cuts.

California Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren accused Musk and his DOGE associates of having “stirred up chaos, ruined careers, and played a large role in illegal grant cancellations and firings of civil servants.”

Democrats are also considering investigations into Musk’s extensive federal business dealings, including SpaceX contracts with NASA, Tesla subsidies, and questions surrounding his Starlink satellite internet service’s role in Ukraine.

For now, Democrats’ ambitious investigative plans remain contingent on winning the House in the November midterms.

But their interest in Musk’s former girlfriend suggests that, should they regain congressional power, their scrutiny of the billionaire could extend well beyond his government work and business empire.

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