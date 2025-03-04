Democrats Plotting to Use Juvenile Antics to Interrupt Trump's Primetime Speech to Congress: Report

Why do they behave like this? What makes them tick?

We know, for instance, that Democrats have spent years actively working against Americans’ interests. But why, without a shred of self-awareness, do they act in ways that harm even their own electoral prospects?

According to Axios, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have discussed how best to make fools of themselves during President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Disagreement exists, however, over the question of how far they should go. Some hope to maintain at least the appearance of self-restraint as they protest Trump’s speech. But others prefer a spectacle that should bring maximum embarrassment to a party that knows no shame.

“There are definitely a lot of constituents that really want Democrats to disrupt, and there are … constituents who feel like that just plays into his hands,” one House Democrat said.

That makes sense, of course, for the most unhinged Democratic voters have demonstrated even less self-restraint than their elected officials.

To illustrate, some Democratic lawmakers could appease the party’s lunatic base by using noisemakers to disrupt Trump’s speech.

Should Republicans distribute the noisemakers at the door? Good luck with that one, Dems.

An even less plausible prop suggestion involves Democrats holding pocket Constitutions to ironically protest Trump’s dismantling of the deep state.

But that seems unlikely too, for the Constitution affects Democrats the way holy water affects demons. They could never endure it.

That brings us to the two likeliest tactics.

First, Democrat lawmakers almost certainly will adopt color coordination in their attire, for they have done so in the past.

For instance, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio plans to distribute blue-and-yellow ties and scarves to signify Democrats’ continued support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the catastrophic war he seems determined to fight to the last Ukrainian conscript before demanding the sacrifice of other countries’ sons and daughters.

Second, Axios described “criticism of transgender kids” as a “line in the sand that could trigger members to storm out.”

In a recent poll, 79 percent of respondents, including two-thirds of Democrats, expressed opposition to men playing in women’s sports.

Nonetheless, on Monday 45 Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would have banned federally-funded schools from allowing males to compete in female sports.

All of this proposed behavior on the part of House Democrats requires an explanation. At the risk of playing amateur psychologist, it appears that we have only two possibilities.

On one hand, Democrats might behave this way simply because children do those things. Petulant children, in particular, play to audiences of other petulant children. And that pretty well describes the relationship between Democratic lawmakers and the most unhinged Democratic voters.

On the other hand, the kind of behavior they have proposed — walking out in support of transgender kids, for instance — demonstrates such complete obliviousness to their own interests that one suspects something deeper at play.

In other words, whoever pulls Democratic lawmakers’ collective strings has made transgender ideology a “line in the sand.” And those puppet-masters will defend that line at all costs, including opposition from two-thirds of their own voters.

Moreover, for reasons only they could explain, Democrats have decided to hitch their proverbial wagons to Zelenskyy.

None of this makes any sense, even from the perspective of Democrats’ own electoral interests.

In short, we may marvel at their foolishness, and we might never understand it. But for Heaven’s sake do not interrupt them as they self-immolate.

