Democrats Set To Disregard Mueller, Launch Their Own Investigations on Collusion

Special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to wrap up the Russia probe into President Donald Trump and his campaign within the coming weeks, but Democrats will still say Trump’s presidency is illegitimate regardless of the findings and will continue to investigate him and anyone close to him before 2020, current and former Trump administration officials told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republicans close to Trump believe Democrats have already made up their minds about Trump and collusion with Russia, saying the entire investigation was never truly about colluding with Russia but bringing down Trump by any means possible.

Republicans also say they expect a number of investigations to stem from the probe, but nothing that will have to do with collusion with Russia.

“This was never about Russian collusion. This was never about Mueller. This was never about truth or justice,” a senior administration official told TheDCNF. “This was about taking down President Trump and nullifying the election. They still can’t get over the fact that Trump won the election and that the American people voted for him over Hillary (Clinton).

“The truth is all this talk about voter integrity and voting rights that we always hear from them, it pales in comparison to their Democrats desire for power in their inability to recognize Republican victories or conservative victories. They did the same thing to (former President George W.) Bush. They called him illegitimate. They hounded him for eight years, saying Al Gore was the true president.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., requested a number of documents Monday from the White House and is sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

Nadler will be sending the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump.

The New York Democrat said Sunday the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

The 81 names, groups and organizations who will receive letters from the committee include former White House communications director Hope Hicks; Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; the Trump Organization; and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republicans close to Trump, such as American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, believe Democrats will continue to call for random investigations into Trump even after Mueller’s probe is finished.

Schlapp said the special counsel was created to protect Republicans at the Department of Justice from getting bad press from the “left-wing dominated media, who will attack them for covering up the crimes of a president.”

“So now we’ve had two years of a special counsel,” he told TheDCNF. “They’ve got not a scintilla of evidence of collusion. Now they’ve used that two years to try to soften President Trump up, to weaken him, to give the appearance that somehow shady dealings have taken place in the Trump companies and now they’re going to just transition as if nothing’s happened away from collusion to just destruction.”

A former deputy assistant to the president, Sebastian Gorka, slammed Democrats and predicted Mueller will find no wrongdoing by Trump. Democrats like Nadler and California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will continue to attack and investigate Trump for as long as they possibly can, Gorka said.

“The Mueller farrago is a bust. The most expensive taxpayer-funded oppo research in U.S. history had fizzled out with no proof of collusion. Now the Democrats have already moved to a KGB-like search for anything the president, his family or his friends may have done wrong. (Soviet leader Josef) Stalin and (henchman Lavrenti) Beria would have been proud of the un-American tactics Schiff and Nadler are using against the American president and his team,” Gorka told TheDCNF.

Meanwhile, Nadler already has said Trump “obstructed justice,” without speaking with Mueller or waiting for his report to be released, showing how Democrats will ignore the results of the Mueller probe unless there is substantial evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.

“Democrats have already decided to impeach Trump. This is not an ‘investigate and see where the evidence leads’ operation. The decision has already been made, and these hearings and investigation are going toward a predetermined conclusion,” a former Hill staffer told TheDCNF.

Other Republicans say the Mueller probe helped cover up Clinton’s questionable actions as secretary of state as well as other officials who worked under former President Barack Obama.

“The special counsel successfully covered up the Clinton machine’s collusion with foreign agents and Obama officials’ crimes, but it failed to substantiate their conspiracy theories about the president. So now Democrats are going to spend even more taxpayer money trying to justify impeachment, because they still can’t accept the results of the 2016 election,” a senior Republican aide told TheDCNF.

Not one of six Democrats in Congress contacted by TheDCNF would respond when asked if they would accept the results of the Mueller probe.

