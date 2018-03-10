The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Democrats’ Potential Campaign Platform Calls for Federal Law to Be Thrown Out the Window

By Peter Hasson
March 10, 2018 at 1:31pm

Print

Left-wing pundits and activists are increasing pressure on Democrat politicians to embrace the fringe position of abolishing ICE.

Once a fringe idea on the far-left, abolishing the nation’s immigration enforcement agency now looks likely to become a campaign issue in the Democrats’ 2020 presidential primary.

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon came out for abolishing the agency in January.

“ICE operates as an unaccountable deportation force,” Fallon argued. “Dems running in 2020 should campaign on ending the agency in its current form.”

In a Friday article titled, “Not Good Enough, Kamala Harris,” liberal writer Jack Mirkinson slammed California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris for her answer to a question about whether or not ICE should be abolished.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“Any serious defender of undocumented people in this country would look at ICE and know that it is a cancer that needs to be excised from the U.S. Pretending that the most diseased levers of state power can be molded into something better is a useless fantasy. ICE must be abolished. Anything less is not good enough,” Mirkinson wrote on Splinter, a left-wing website.

“Kamala Harris is very likely running for president in 2020. It should be a political problem for her that she is not willing to take her criticisms of ICE to their logical conclusion and call for its abolition. She should be asked, over and over again, why exactly she is willing to uphold the legitimacy of such a racist, corrupt, and thuggish organization,” Markinson concluded.

“Anyone else who decides to run — Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Eric Garcetti, you name it — should be asked the same question.”

Left-wing publication The Nation pushed out a similar piece on Friday, entitled “It’s Time to Abolish ICE.”

Do you think abolishing ICE is a good idea?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The idea of defunding ICE has gained traction among immigrant-rights groups horrified by the speed at which, under President Donald Trump, the agency has ramped up an already brutal deportation process,” The Nation’s Sean McElwee claimed.

Major donor-funded groups on the Left, including Indivisible Project, the Center for Popular Democracy and Brand New Congress, now support abolishing the ICE, McElwee noted.

“ICE​ is terrorizing American communities right now,” Angel Padilla, policy director of the Indivisible Project, told The Nation.

“They’re going into schools, entering hospitals, conducting massive raids, and separating children from parents every day. We are funding those activities, and we need to use all the leverage we have to stop it.”

RELATED: Exclusive: Arpaio Tells Trump What to Do With Sanctuary State Calif.

“This is a growing position on the left, and I imagine 2020 Democratic presidential aspirants will have to grapple with it,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote on Twitter. He linked to McElwee’s article.

Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Thursday that Democrats are being misleading about the illegal immigrants that his agency is deporting.

“Nine out of every 10 aliens we arrested (in the last fiscal year) did have a criminal history,” Homan told Fox News. “They don’t want to know the facts. They want to keep playing this political game and put smoke and mirrors up about what ICE is actually doing.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. 

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2020 election, Democrat Party, Illegal Immigration

By: Peter Hasson on March 10, 2018 at 1:31pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Kristian Saucier

Pardoned Sailor Thanks Trump, Turns Around And Blasts Hillary, Obama And The DOJ

Thomas Phippen

donald trump two thumbs up

Major Campaign Promise Fulfilled After Trump Hotels Made Over $100K From Foreign Gov’ts

Randy DeSoto

student and the trumps

Parkland Survivor Says 3 Telling Words After Meeting Trump And Melania

Chris Agee

kyle-2

Watch: Fed-Up Parkland Survivor Absolutely Destroys David Hogg on National TV

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, California

Fed Judge Okays Trump’s Plan to Punish California for Breaking Immigration Laws

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un (1)

N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un Has Bizarre Reaction to Trump Agreeing to Meet With Him

Joe Setyon

pro-gun social worker

Pro-Gun Social Worker Fired After Company Sees 1 Piece of Paper in Her Possession

George Upper

U.S. soldiers marching

Details of Trump’s Military Parade Leaked, and There’s a Catch

Recently Posted