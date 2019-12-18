Democrats Prepare To Sabotage Impeachment Process Before Senate Even Hears the Case

They’re already sabotaging the results.

Facing almost certain failure in any Senate trial to impeach President Donald Trump, Democrats in Congress are already doing their best to lay the groundwork to undermine the constitutional process they themselves set in motion.

And they’re not even trying to be subtle.

“I think we’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

In other words, they know they’re going to lose but don’t want Americans to trust the verdict.

Check out Speier’s statement here.

“We’re going to have to call for a mistrial before it ever gets over to the Senate,” Rep. Jackie Speier says in response to House Majority Leader McConnell stating that he is not an impartial juror. “I would think Mitch McConnell should recuse himself.” https://t.co/oFYNesBjH8 pic.twitter.com/XSENN6X1Kb — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2019

In a liberal party, of course, Speier is known for taking far-left positions. But she wasn’t the only Democrat attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s qualifications to take part in what could be the most momentous moment of the already-momentous Trump presidency.

Even the occasionally sensible Sen. Sherrod Brown beclowned himself during an “MTP Daily” interview on MSNBC with host Chuck Todd.

Brown, who had been discussed as a possible late entry into the Democratic presidential race as recently as October, spoke of “increasing talk” that McConnell should recuse himself from the impeachment trial.

Because McConnell has had the courage to call out the Democratic impeachment drive for the “political” process it is and has been forthright enough to announce that he will work directly with the White House to put the travesty to bed as quickly as possible, Brown accused the Senate majority leader of lacking “respect” for the institution he heads.

It’s the kind of lunacy that has to be seen to be believed.

WATCH: Commenting on @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell’s comment today that he is not an “impartial juror,” @SenSherrodBrown says there is “increasing talk” McConnell should “recuse himself from the trial.” #MTPDaily ““He doesn’t have respect for the institution.” pic.twitter.com/HTP02g0czT — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 17, 2019

If Democrats think they can win an argument by claiming that a man like McConnell, who as served in the Senate for 35 years (or almost half his life), doesn’t “respect” the upper house of Congress, they might as well throw in the towel now.

The fact that Brown chose to make the argument on an openly anti-Trump network like MSNBC should tell any reasonable observer what kind of audience he thinks will buy it.

But the radical anti-Trump segment of the population is the group Democrats are speaking to now.

They know that a straight party-line vote in the House of Representatives is the best they can hope for to approve the ludicrous, trumped-up articles of impeachment they could concoct.

They also know that the almost laughably weak charges — “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” — have zero chance of winning the two-thirds majority in the Senate the Constitution requires to remove an American president from office.

That’s why, after undermining the Trump presidency for three years and doing their best to shake the American people’s trust in the system of government that has served them so well for almost 250 years, they’re now trying to smear the credibility of the impeachment trial they’ve forced on the country.

Even more laughably, Brown, like Speier, alluded to the oath senators must swear in an impeachment trial (the oath administered before the Clinton impeachment is here) agreeing that they will render “impartial justice according to the Constitution and law” in the case.

If Democrats were to obey that, Trump’s acquittal would be unanimous.

It won’t be, thanks to Democrats like Brown. But it isn’t likely to be anywhere near the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Democrats know that as well as the rest of the country.

They’re not just sabotaging the results of the impeachment trial, though. With a new poll showing that impeachment isn’t having the effect Democrats desired of hurting Trump’s chances for re-election, they’re sabotaging the results of the November 2020 vote, too.

