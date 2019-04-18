Democrats All Use the Same Exact Word to Attack Barr’s Mueller News Conference

A host of congressional Democrats reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s news conference on Thursday by accusing him of political “spin” when defending the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“AG Barr has confirmed the staggering partisan effort by the Trump Admin to spin public’s view of the #MuellerReport — complete with acknowledgment that the Trump team received a sneak preview,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted after the news conference.

“It’s more urgent than ever that Special Counsel Mueller testify before Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Democrats in the Senate also seemed to heavily rely on the word “spin” when opining on Twitter about Barr’s summary of the two-year investigation that resulted in no evidence to establish that President Donald Trump or members of his campaign colluded with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey called it “a sad day for our country” that Barr “acts as a spin doctor,” and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley wrote that the news conference was “an embarrassment for our nation,” further contending that it was “more political spin than legal briefing.”

TRENDING: ISIS-Linked Group Posts Notre Dame Cathedral Warning: ‘Wait for the Next’

“The American people have heard enough spin from the Attorney General and the administration,” wrote New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall. “It’s time for AG Barr to release the full Mueller report and for Robert Mueller to testify publicly.”

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin reiterated Udall’s call to release the full report stating that “we don’t need more spin from AG Barr,” and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy referred to the news conference as “a blatant attempt to spin a report.”

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez accused Barr of “acting as an agent for Trump and spinning the report in the President’s favor.”

Do you think the Democrats coordinated their attacks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (463 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen accused the attorney general of caring “more about defending Trump than the United States” after calling the news conference “quite a spin job.”

Many of the Senate Democrats running for president in 2020 also seemed fond of using the word “spin” when describing the press conference.

“Congress should get the full, unredacted Mueller report,” New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted. “The American people have the right to know the facts — without the spin.”

Congress should get the full, unredacted Mueller report. The American people have the right to know the facts—without the spin. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 18, 2019

California Sen. Kamala Harris called the news conference “a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda” and claimed Barr is “acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation’s Attorney General.”

RELATED: Breaking: The Mueller Report Has Been Released to the Public

“The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee,” New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wrote. “Release Mueller’s full report now.”

The American people deserve the truth. Not spin from a Trump appointee. Release Mueller’s full report now. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 18, 2019

Less than two hours after the news conference, Barr released the report.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.