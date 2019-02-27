Some Democrats Refuse to Answer, Scatter When Asked if Abortion Is Immoral

A majority of Democratic Senators on Capitol Hill gave mixed answers when asked if they were comfortable calling abortion immoral in any circumstance.

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked nearly 10 Democratic Senators about abortion and if there was a point where it would be considered immoral Tuesday and Wednesday after the Republican-led Senate failed to pass a bill Monday, which would have outlawed infanticide.

Republicans were only able to get three Democrats to vote in favor, crossing party lines to vote for the bill, while three Republican lawmakers missed the vote. Republicans were a total of seven votes short of passing the bill, in what President Donald Trump called “one of the most shocking votes in the history of Congress.”

California Democratic senator and 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris, who voted against Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse’s bill which would provide medical care and legal protections to infants born alive after an attempted abortion, would not say if it was ever immoral, telling TheDCNF, “I think it’s up to a woman to make that decision and I will always stand by that. I think she needs to make that decision with her doctor, with her priest, with her spouse. I would leave that decision up to them.”

Other Democratic senators gave similar responses, such as Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, who told TheDCNF “I neither nor frankly anyone in my caucus is pro-abortion. But I think the decision when and under what circumstances to terminate a pregnancy is something best left to a woman, her doctor, and her minister or family,” Coons continued. “I don’t think infanticide is and was illegal and I didn’t think the vote last night advanced that issue one bit.”

Many Democratic senators refused to answer the question, such as Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono who also voted against the bill and Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who was one of three Democrats to vote in favor of Sasse’s bill. Hirono refused to acknowledge the question and a member of her staff told TheDCNF “we don’t talk to you, I don’t know why you keep asking.”

Jones told TheDCNF that he is “not going to answer abortion questions,” saying “I’m just not going to answer. You can talk to my communications director.”

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Dick Blumenthal was asked if he believes abortion could in any way be immoral by TheDCNF Tuesday, saying “I have to think about that.” When TheDCNF reminded Blumenthal that he voted in favor of infanticide he said, “let me think about that and I’ll get back to you. Do you have a card?”

The DCNF ran into Blumenthal Wednesday and reminded him of the question and asked if he had thought about it, Blumenthal responded, “I can think of instances where it might be. For example, if it is performed with criminal intent. If there is criminal intent or in fact intent to harm another person, I can see how that might be immoral.”

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine was the only Democrat asked who said there were cases where abortion could be immoral, saying he has “supported all kinds of regulations that I think are completely consistent with Roe versus Wade. So yeah. Many over the course of my career.” However, he did not vote in favor of Sasse’s bill Monday night.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and 2020 hopeful ran away from TheDCNF’s question Wednesday, sprinting down Senate escalators and into the Senate subway, while refusing to answer the question as the subway doors closed.

Trump said Monday that “The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

