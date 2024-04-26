There’s just something off about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Every time I see a video of her, I get the impression she is desperate to be liked but is fundamentally unlikable.

Of course, as someone who completely disagrees with basically every decision that her administration makes, perhaps I’m a little biased.

However, it seems that her offputting aura is something seen by far more people than just me.

The Democratic National Committee has been conducting focus groups centered around the vice president, according to CNN.

The report Sunday said President Joe Biden’s campaign and Harris’ own staff “still aren’t quite sure what people make of her.”

“In the last few months, they invested in asking voters about her, including having the Democratic National Committee pay for focus groups in Milwaukee run by an operative who has long worked for her,” CNN reported.

And what did the focus groups determine?

“The bad news: Several people said Harris rubs them the wrong way, in all the ways that are familiar from criticism of her,” the report said.

One thing the people surveyed didn’t like about the vice president probably won’t surprise you. It’s her unusual, villainous cackle.

“A few specifically cited her laugh — a frequent target of Republican operatives who flood clips of it on social media, which defenders say plays into sexism,” CNN reported.

There are other concerns about the vice president.

CNN reported that some in the focus groups “questioned whether Biden actually likes her.”

It noted that top Biden and Harris aides have butted heads as she pushes to have more of a presence in the administration.

While many believe she is better at speaking than the president — which, come on, toddlers do too — that doesn’t erase the tension between the two.

As the Los Angeles Times noted last week, the first female vice president has spent the majority of her tenure polling negatively.

Beginning in June 2021, Harris has consistently had more Americans think unfavorably of her than those who see her fondly.

As of this month, 55 percent of people find her unfavorable while only 40 percent see her favorably.

The Times noted different demographic groups have the same response to the vice president.

“In a focus group of Black voters who were disappointed with Biden, none raised their hand in support of Harris, with one participant calling her ‘the bad news bear,'” the outlet reported on April 16.

It’s clear that most Americans do not care for Kamala Harris — and it’s unlikely she can do anything to change that between now and the November election.

