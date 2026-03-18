Democrats Scrambling as Leftist Icon Is Hit with Bombshell Child Rape Allegations

Farm worker rights icon Cesar Chavez, who led the battle to unionize agricultural labor, is being accused of sexual abuse involving underage girls.

A report in The New York Times cited accounts from multiple women, several of whom were underage at the time, who were either intimidated or forced to have sex with Chavez.

The report led to calls for the legacy of the liberal icon to be reconsidered.

“The allegations against Cesar Chavez are horrific. Abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations. There is no excuse,” Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan wrote in a post on X.

The allegations against Cesar Chavez are horrific. Abuse of any kind, especially against children, is indefensible and a betrayal of the values that Latino leaders have championed for generations. There is no excuse. The fight for civil rights, fair wages, and dignity has always… — Senator Ben Ray Luján (@SenatorLujan) March 18, 2026

“His name should be removed from landmarks, institutions, and honors. We cannot celebrate someone who carried out such disturbing harm. My prayers are with the victims who have gone unheard for far too long. They deserve justice, accountability, and to finally be heard,” he wrote.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who in the past had praised Chavez as an example, has not commented on the report, according to the New York Post. California annually has a holiday on the labor leader’s birthday.

Chavez, who was the driving force behind the precursor to the United Farm Workers union, died in 1993 after being lionized in the Hispanic community.

The Times report cited Ana Murguia, who said she had sex for several years with Chavez, beginning when she was 13. She and Debra Rojas said Chavez sexually abused them from roughly 1972 through 1977. Both women are now 66.

Murguia said the abuse led her to attempt suicide before she was 15.

“I wanted to die,” she said.

Rojas said she also suffered.

“I picked up a drinking habit. A panic attack habit. A bad relationship habit,” she said, adding, “I feel like he’s been a shadow over my life. I want him to stop following me around. It’s time.”

The Times said it verified the accusations through multiple interviews, including one with Dolores Huerta, a labor leader in her own right, who said her abuse began in 1966 in Delano, California, when Chavez drove her into a grape field and raped her. She said she had felt pressured to have sex six years before that when she and Chavez were at a hotel.

Huerta, 95, said she did not know about the sexual abuse of underage girls.

In a statement published on Medium, she wrote that she did not reveal the assaults because she “believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for.” The investigation and the allegations shared within it inspired her to share her experiences, she said.

“I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was my life’s work. The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights and I wasn’t going to let Cesar or anyone else get in the way,” Huerta wrote. “I channeled everything I had into advocating on behalf of millions of farmworkers and others who were suffering and deserved equal rights.”

Huerta said that she was “manipulated and pressured into having sex” with Chavez, and felt she could not say no “because he was someone that I admired, my boss, and the leader of the movement I had already devoted years of my life to.”

“The second time I was forced, against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped,” Huerta wrote, noting she became pregnant after each time she had sex with Chavez. “I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to endure alone and in secret.”

She said she carried both pregnancies to full term and arranged for the children “to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives.”

On Tuesday, the United Farm Workers said the “troubling allegations” mean it will not mark the labor leader’s March 31 birthday, the Times reported

Chavez’s family said they were “not in a position to judge” the claims.

“As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual misconduct,” they said in a statement. “These allegations are deeply painful to our family.”

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