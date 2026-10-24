Democrats Screech About ICE Injuring a US Citizen - Then Video of the Start of the Conflict Emerges

The Democratic Party will take every opportunity to demonize Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they’ll do it while blatantly insulting your intelligence by expecting you to believe their ridiculous lies.

On Monday, Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal posted footage to social media platform X showing a man in Long Beach, California, being arrested by ICE officers, saying he was “assaulted and injured.”

According to KABC-TV, the man in question is Ricardo Gonzalez, and the incident was filmed on Saturday.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said Gonzalez was taken into custody after he was alleged to have damaged a government vehicle, smashing a mirror.

From Jayapal’s footage, Gonzalez looks like he’s being jumped and battered.

She included news coverage showing surveillance footage of Gonzalez passing the vehicle DHS says he hit; local residents were interviewed expressing confusion about why the arrest took place.

Another U.S. citizen was assaulted and injured by ICE. This time in Long Beach, California. Congress must refuse to fund this lawlessness and hold Trump’s rogue militia accountable. https://t.co/TehVdCzCGj — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) October 19, 2026

It seemed the Democrats really have President Donald Trump and ICE this time.

How could anyone defend such brutal, aggressive behavior?

Unfortunately for Jayapal, that was not the whole story. ICE posted more footage of Gonzalez’s arrest, showing him tackling an officer. Jayapal’s video left this out.

Radical sanctuary city politicians have spent days screaming obscenities at ICE officers for their arrest of this individual shown CLEARLY tackling a law enforcement officer to the ground. There is no place in our society for attacks on law enforcement. https://t.co/Ss3reCrkyt — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 22, 2026

The Democratic Party believes we are all drooling imbeciles who cannot ask the most basic questions. They expect everyone to adopt and champion their ridiculous narratives as they wish.

You do not even need to view the earlier footage.

You only need to ask what happened before Jayapal’s footage and withhold judgment until that question is answered.

ICE replied to the representative with a post explaining the situation.

FACT CHECK. On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force. ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle. Resisting arrest is dangerous and can result in injury. The rioter was transferred to the custody of local police, and we are investigating potential charges for the damage to a government vehicle. ICE law enforcement officers are trained to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve dangerous situations to prioritize the safety of the public and our officers. Officers are highly trained in de-escalation tactics and regularly receive ongoing use of force training. The latest ICE use of force policy is available here. We have seen a highly coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end. Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 20, 2026

What do you think about the portrayal of ICE in the media? They are often unfairly criticized They deserve scrutiny They should be abolished I don't have an opinion Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use They are often unfairly criticized 97% (29 votes) They deserve scrutiny 0% (0 votes) They should be abolished 0% (0 votes) I don't have an opinion 3% (1 vote)

“On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force,” the agency wrote.

“ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle. Resisting arrest is dangerous and can result in injury. The rioter was transferred to the custody of local police, and we are investigating potential charges for the damage to a government vehicle.”

Is Jayapal going to issue a correction? It certainly seems an apology is in order, along with a retraction.

Let’s not hold our breath.

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