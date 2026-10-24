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Democrats Screech About ICE Injuring a US Citizen - Then Video of the Start of the Conflict Emerges

 By Samuel Short  October 23, 2026 at 5:44pm
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The Democratic Party will take every opportunity to demonize Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they’ll do it while blatantly insulting your intelligence by expecting you to believe their ridiculous lies.

On Monday, Washington Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal posted footage to social media platform X showing a man in Long Beach, California, being arrested by ICE officers, saying he was “assaulted and injured.”

According to KABC-TV, the man in question is Ricardo Gonzalez, and the incident was filmed on Saturday.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said Gonzalez was taken into custody after he was alleged to have damaged a government vehicle, smashing a mirror.

From Jayapal’s footage, Gonzalez looks like he’s being jumped and battered.

She included news coverage showing surveillance footage of Gonzalez passing the vehicle DHS says he hit; local residents were interviewed expressing confusion about why the arrest took place.

It seemed the Democrats really have President Donald Trump and ICE this time.

How could anyone defend such brutal, aggressive behavior?

Unfortunately for Jayapal, that was not the whole story. ICE posted more footage of Gonzalez’s arrest, showing him tackling an officer. Jayapal’s video left this out.

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The Democratic Party believes we are all drooling imbeciles who cannot ask the most basic questions. They expect everyone to adopt and champion their ridiculous narratives as they wish.

You do not even need to view the earlier footage.

You only need to ask what happened before Jayapal’s footage and withhold judgment until that question is answered.

ICE replied to the representative with a post explaining the situation.

What do you think about the portrayal of ICE in the media?

“On October 17, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Long Beach, California to arrest an at-large criminal illegal alien. During the operation, anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles despite officers giving lawful commands. Officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force,” the agency wrote.

“ICE did NOT hit an individual on a bike. An individual was arrested after he smashed the mirror of a government vehicle. Resisting arrest is dangerous and can result in injury. The rioter was transferred to the custody of local police, and we are investigating potential charges for the damage to a government vehicle.”

Is Jayapal going to issue a correction? It certainly seems an apology is in order, along with a retraction.

Let’s not hold our breath.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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