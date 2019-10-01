Democrats' Second Coup Against Trump Will Fail

After multiple failed attempts to sabotage the Trump presidency, Democrats have decided that impeachment is the only way they stand a chance at taking back the White House.

The party of futile resistance thought they discovered a way to take down the president, but after only 24 hours, their narrative fell apart.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi succumbed to pressure from the radicals of her party and opened an official impeachment inquiry. This move was based on uncorroborated reports that the president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into opening an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

In announcing the proceedings, Pelosi falsely claimed that the president had committed a “betrayal of his oath of office.”

The next morning, as Democrats eagerly marched forward with their impeachment narrative, the Trump administration released transcripts of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president.

The transcripts completely dismantled the Democrats’ narrative that a “quid-pro-quo” was established. Following the release of the transcripts, Trump and Zelensky also took questions from the media, during which the Ukrainian president stated firmly, “nobody pushed me” to open an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

Just like that, within hours of Pelosi announcing an official impeachment inquiry, the Democrats’ impeachment narrative had completely fallen apart.

But the media frenzy didn’t stop. While Democrats were still pushing their entirely debunked impeachment narrative, media reports surfaced that alleged the whistleblower, who started this whole inquiry, was actually a CIA officer attached to the White House.

Not only that, but the rules for submitting a whistleblower complaint were, reportedly, secretly changed prior to the filing of the report.

After the change, there was no longer a requirement of firsthand knowledge of a crime being committed.

So, the Democrats’ entire impeachment narrative was started by a complaint from a “whistleblower” that had no direct knowledge of the alleged incident, that both presidents firmly deny, and the transcript thoroughly debunks. This left the American people wondering: where did the whistleblower report come from and why was it filed in the first place?

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz attempted to answer this question, addressing the many factors that seemed to indicate that, “the author had a lot of help,” and typically this help is derived from members of the House Intelligence Committee. This makes the timing of the complaint look less like a coincidence, and more like a targeted political move. According to Fleitz, the complaint was, “too convenient and too perfect to come from a typical whistleblower.”

All of the evidence is beginning to point to what Republicans have suggested since the beginning of this entire hoax — not only is the inquiry based on another salacious and unverified document, like the now-infamous Steele dossier, this attempted impeachment is nothing short of a coup orchestrated by the Democratic establishment.

When they know they can’t beat the president in 2020, they attempt to impeach him with no evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever. And even if the impeachment proceedings fail, which they will, the Democrats’ secondary goal is to tarnish his reputation in a Hail Mary attempt to make him politically impotent.

This is all nothing more than complete desperation. It will not work.

Despite their best efforts, Trump’s poll numbers continue to rise, the Trump campaign continues to receive historic levels of financial support from real Americans, and to borrow a line from noted genealogical fraudster Elizabeth Warren, nevertheless the president persisted in his work to Make America Great Again.

