Democrats 'Secretly Plotting' to Suppress Republicans' House Majority by Rewriting Law: Report

New York Democrats are reportedly plotting to prevent Speaker Mike Johnson from having a full majority as House Republicans work to pass major parts of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

Democratic lawmakers in New York’s state legislature could unveil a bill as early as Monday to delay the special election to fill outgoing Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s seat until June when the state holds scheduled primary elections, according to multiple reports. Changing state law to postpone the special election would deny House Republicans’ an additional seat during a critical stage when the GOP is trying to advance a budget reconciliation package through Congress while maintaining its razor-thin majority.

The efforts to delay the special election stands in stark contrast to a party that endlessly branded itself as being “pro-democracy” during the 2024 election cycle and labeled Trump a “fascist” who would allegedly usher in authoritarianism if re-elected.

President Donald Trump tapped Stefanik, former House Republican Conference chair, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She could be confirmed as early as this week after clearing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by voice vote. Once Stefanik resigns, House Republicans will hold a 217-215 majority, giving just one Republican the power to derail any bill if all Democrats move to oppose the legislation.

🚨 CORRUPTION ALERT 🚨 Kathy Hochul & Albany Democrat powerbrokers have been secretly plotting to rewrite New York election law in a matter of days—all to severely delay filling the soon-to-be vacant NY-21 seat when @EliseStefanik is confirmed as UN Ambassador. They know a… — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) February 1, 2025

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has up to 10 days to declare a special election for a vacant congressional seat and an additional 70 to 80 days to hold an election upon Stefanik’s resignation, according to current New York state law.

Stefanik’s northern New York district is deep-red and the winner of the special election contest is likely to be the Republican candidate. Stefanik trounced her Democratic opponent by more than 20 percentage points last November.

New York Republicans have excoriated state Democrats for seeking to delay the special election, accusing their colleagues of plotting an “anti-Democratic power grab” to deny Johnson a complete House majority.

“When Democrats can’t compete, they cheat,” New York Republican State Party chair Ed Cox said in a news release Saturday. “Albany Democrats’ disgraceful scheme to delay the special election for New York’s 21st Congressional District is an anti-democratic power grab. Led by Hakeem Jeffries, they are attempting to manipulate the special election calendar for their own partisan advantage, and in so doing silencing North Country voters when their representation in Congress is needed most.”

“This would be an outrageous abuse of power and expose Democrats hypocrisy when it comes to ‘protecting democracy,’” Republican Rep. Mike Lawler wrote on his campaign account. ⁦”@GovKathyHochul should make clear this will not happen and ⁦@RepJeffries should denounce it immediately.”

A representative for Hochul defended changing state law to postpone the special election telling a New York City-based outlet that Hochul “believes it’s critical to increase voter turnout and reduce the cost of election administration and she would support legislation that achieves that goal.”

Hochul’s approval rating remains underwater with less than half of voters approving of her job performance, according to polling by Siena College released Monday. Nearly 60 percent of New Yorkers said they want “someone else” to serve as the state’s next governor rather than Hochul running for a second term, according to the pollster.

As congressional Democrats are at odds over how to combat Trump’s agenda and party leaders are struggling to come to terms with losing the popular vote for the first time since 2004, the party’s approval rating is nearing historic lows.

Just over 30 percent of registered voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, according to a Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday.

A representative for Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

