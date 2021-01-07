As the dust settles after the chaos at the United States Capitol, conservative lawmakers virtually abandoned any real challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Democrats are now certain to take control of the House of Representatives, Senate and the White House.

With the shock of the incursion at the Capitol seared into Americans’ minds, it’s clear that politics in the foreseeable future will revolve around the conflict between empowered liberals and the now-outcast Republican Party.

While Democrats are plotting how to use their newly acquired power, the chaos in America has not been overlooked by our greatest adversary.

With the United States more focused on internal issues than global politics and an overwhelmingly China-friendly administration coming into power, the communist regime in the People’s Republic has found the perfect time to tighten its own control.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police rounded up 53 former lawmakers and democracy advocates in one of the most shocking mass arrests to hit the former British territory.

The crackdown comes after a prolonged campaign by the mainland’s ruling communist party to rein in the port city’s embrace of Western democracy.

Of course, Hongkongers are not the only ones to feel the pressure from China asserting itself at home and abroad.

Only one day before the Capitol incursion, communist authorities in China decided on a grisly fate for a former official accused of profiting from bribery.

The businessman, Lai Xiaomin, has been sentenced to death for taking hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bribes, according to CNN .

While he was sentenced to death, the nature of the Chinese legal system means that Lai could still be allowed to live. In this scenario, it’s likely he’ll spend time in jail instead.

It’s not just faraway businessmen and freedom advocates who should worry you, however.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is slowly encircling American interests, shifting the weight of global economic interests away from our beacon of democracy and toward the People’s Republic.

The economic encirclement affects countries across the world, and the effects of it can be witnessed less than 100 miles from American shores.

Last month, China’s economic ambitions realized a lofty goal after officials secured a lucrative investment agreement with the European Union.

According to the South China Morning Post, the December deal gives China more access to European markets while also blocking foreign involvement in certain domestic industries in the communist powerhouse.

As Democrats secure power and look to undo years of President Donald Trump’s work, it appears that any problems with China will only hold a fraction of lawmakers’ attention as they set out to enact their progressive agenda.

By the time Republicans and China hawks are able to secure a controlling stake in our government, it might be too late to contain our greatest adversary.

