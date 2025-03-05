Democrats Show Shocking Callousness to Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray's Mothers - This Is a New Low

To say that there was little applause from the Democratic side during President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday was an understatement. The problem is, when does refusal to clap for anything turn from an act of ideological resistance into political suicide?

I’m not sure where exactly the line is, but the Democrats broke through it early, often, and with callous aplomb rarely seen by people who have to occasionally ask voting Americans to cast ballots from them.

Nowhere was this more apparent than when Trump addressed the murders of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray — a young woman who was killed and a girl who was allegedly killed by illegal immigrants in 2024.

Yes, both murders became hot potato issues during the campaign. Yes, Democrats can attempt to put the blame somewhere besides former President Joe Biden’s failed border policies, but the mothers of both girls — 22 and 12 at the time of their murders in Georgia and Texas, respectively — should have been respectfully received by the Democrats.

Firstly, Riley: “Last year, a brilliant 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Riley, the best in her class, admired by everybody, went out for a jog on the campus of the University of Georgia. That morning, Laken was viciously attacked, assaulted, beaten, brutalized and horrifically murdered,” Trump said, according to a New York Times transcript.

Her murderer, he noted, crossed the “open southern border” and “had then been arrested and released in a Democrat-run sanctuary city, a disaster, before ending the life of this beautiful young angel.

“With us this evening are Laken’s beloved mother, Allyson, and her sister, Lauren,” he continued.

“Last year, I told Laken’s grieving parents that we would ensure their daughter would not have died in vain. That’s why the very first bill I signed into law as your 47th president mandates the detention of all dangerous criminal aliens who threaten public safety. It’s a very strong, powerful act. It’s called the Laken Riley Act. So, Allyson and Lauren, America will never ever forget our beautiful Laken Hope Riley.”

Dear Laken Riley, America will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/fH7VhOmbjM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Notice which side of the aisle does not stand and applaud for the parents of a murdered young woman whose death led to a law which strengthens protections for vulnerable Americans: the Democrats.

Democrats refused to stand to honor the life of Laken Riley in front of her grieving family. pic.twitter.com/qNfsbQ1Vgj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2025

Then, the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray. “Here tonight is a woman I’ve gotten to know, Alexis Nungaray from Houston, wonderful woman. Last year, Alexis’ 12-year-old daughter, her precious Jocelyn, walked to a nearby convenience store. She was kidnapped, tied up, assaulted for two hours under a bridge and horrifically murdered,” Trump said.

“The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation, greatly. Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, you are a magnificent daughter, and earlier tonight I signed an order keeping my word to you. One thing I’ve learned about Jocelyn is that she loved animals so much, she loved nature.

“Across Galveston Bay from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you’ll find a magnificent National Wildlife Refuge, a pristine, peaceful 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America. Alexis, moments ago I’ve formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn.”

President Trump announced he renamed a wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered by a criminal illegal alien. Jocelyn loved animals. Watch Jocelyn’s mother’s reaction to the announcement. Chills. pic.twitter.com/bE9y6Fafe0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

Nungaray’s mother appeared on Fox News after the address, calling the Democrats “shameful” for refusing to stand when the order was signed.

🚨 JUST IN: The mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was slain by an illegal, just SLAMMED Democrats for refusing to clap for her family as well as Laken Riley’s, calling them COWARDS “This was VERY shameful for the Democrats.” “Democrats don’t stand for ANYTHING humane.… pic.twitter.com/JdHkGeTwjR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2025

Again, as people on social media noted — does anyone think that this is turning America in their favor?

Keep note of who doesn’t stand or applause for the mothers of Laken Riley & Jocelyn Nungaray. Two women who never asked for the spotlight, but were thrust into it when their daughters were murdered by illegal aliens who were caught and released at the border by Biden admin. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 5, 2025

To their unending shame, Democrats refused to stand to honor the life and memory of Laken Riley before her grieving parents. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 5, 2025

I get politics but you can’t stand up for Laken Riley’s mom? — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) March 5, 2025

Shameful is right. Whether or not the issue that led to the illegal immigrants being in the country was Joe Biden or other external factors beyond our control, the parents of young women allegedly murdered at the hands of illegal immigrants (and we say allegedly only because Nungaray’s killers still face trial, even though there’s been some level of admission of guilt; Riley’s killer has been found guilty) deserve respect.

The fact the Democrats chose not to give them even that shows exactly how willing they are to die, metaphorically, on the hill of open borders: They won’t even pay respects to those left behind when young women die, literally and horribly, due to the damage caused by unchecked illegal immigration.

