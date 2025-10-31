The pressure is mounting for Democrats to end the government shutdown.

The latest voices to plead with Congress to reopen and fund the government: major airlines.

On Thursday, CNBC reported Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines called on Congress to do just that, citing concerns over air traffic controllers who are not being paid.

Tuesday saw controllers miss their first full paycheck since the shutdown began.

Delta said in a Thursday statement, “Missed paychecks only increases the stress on these essential workers, many of whom are already working mandatory overtime to keep our skies safe and secure.”

Also on Thursday, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy hosted lobby group Airlines for America, whose members include Delta, American, and United as well as others.

They said in a statement about the shutdown’s timing, “We are expecting a record holiday travel season; however, if the shutdown continues much longer, Americans will have to pack their patience and be prepared for more delays, unfortunately.”

American Airlines added in its own statement, “A prolonged shutdown will lead to more delays and cancellations — and the American people, especially during the busy holiday season, deserve better.”

According to CNBC, air traffic controllers are essential employees and are required to keep working through shutdowns.

President of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association Nick Daniels commented, “Every day the shutdown continues, the National Airspace System becomes less safe than it was the day before, as the controllers’ focus shifts from their critical safety tasks to their financial uncertainty.”

The pressure is indeed turning up. Couple the news from these airlines with Monday’s announcement from American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley, who also demanded an end to the shutdown.

AFGE represents over 800,000 federal and Washington, D.C., employees.

Kelly and the airlines have a simple solution for Congress: Pass a clean continuing resolution.

“Today I’m making mine: It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today.

“No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today.”

Unfortunately, that did not happen Monday, and we don’t know when it will.

According to USA Today, a recent failed vote to reopen the government was 54-45.

No new Democrats were willing to help boost that total to the needed 60 to reopen.

The longer Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer waits, the worse this is going to get.

The shutdown, dragging on further, will leave many workers — and the American people — angry and looking for answers.

They will find those answers and discover that, by the numbers, this is continuing because Democrats refuse to change their votes.

