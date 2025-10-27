Share
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, right, and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, brief members of the media during a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 16 in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, right, and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, brief members of the media during a news conference on the government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 16 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Democrats' Shutdown Strategy Backfires After Massive Public Sector Union Turns on Them

 By Michael Schwarz  October 27, 2025 at 1:09pm
Share

Facing this kind of pressure, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer probably cannot prolong the government shutdown.

Indeed, from Schumer’s perspective, the shutdown-related harm inflicted on military service members, for instance, means nothing compared to a loss of support from the nation’s largest public-sector union.

In a statement issued Monday, American Federation of Government Employees President Everett Kelley demanded an end to the shutdown.

“This week, Congress pushed our nation into the fourth week of a full government shutdown — an avoidable crisis that is harming families, communities, and the very institutions that hold our country together,” Kelley wrote, thereby correctly noting that Congress, not President Donald Trump, holds the government’s purse strings. “Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight.”

The AFGE president then called upon Congress to do what Republican legislators have repeatedly done: vote for a clean continuing resolution.

“Today I’m making mine: it’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today,” Kelley added. “No half measures, and no gamesmanship. Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today.”

According to NBC News, AFGE represents 820,000 federal and D.C. government employees.

One could scarcely exaggerate the likely impact of Kelley’s statement on Democrats already wavering about prolonging the shutdown.

Indeed, some Democrats reportedly would vote to reopen the government if not for fear of their lunatic base.

Will the shutdown end this week?

Now, those Democrats have an off-ramp. After all, it would not be much of a stretch to say that AFGE is the Democratic Party base.

Aside from illegal immigrants and other criminals, Democrats care most about government employees.

Meanwhile, government employees reciprocate that affection, as evidenced by their voting patterns.

For instance, in the 2024 presidential election, voters in the affluent D.C. suburbs, home to thousands of federal workers, voted overwhelmingly for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In other words, Democrats cannot afford to ignore the AFGE.

Related:
Trump Pushes Senate GOP to End Filibuster, Claims Democrats Will Do It Anyway Once They Are Back in Power

“[T]here is no ‘winning’ a government shutdown,” Kelley wrote.

That line alone should get Schumer’s attention, for the Senate minority leader has made it clear that he regards the shutdown as politically beneficial for Democrats. Once that perceived advantage disappears, they will fold.

In short, if Democrats do indeed vote to reopen the government this week, Kelley’s statement will have played a major role.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Police Girl Trick-or-Treater Wants a Hug from Trump But Is Too Scared to Ask - When She Finally Gets Up the Nerve It's Pure Gold
JD Vance Fires Back Against 'Anti-Christian Bigotry' After He's Attacked for Saying He Hopes His Wife Comes to Christ
Watch: Scott Adams Comes Out in Favor of Trump Third Term After Learning James Carville's Demented Fantasy Plan for 'Collaborators'
Even Fellow Liberal Supreme Court Justices Are Getting Fed Up with Ketanji Brown Jackson: Report
Giddy Leftists Think They've Found Their 'Joe Rogan' - They Couldn't Be More Wrong
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation