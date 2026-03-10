Democrats' Shutdown Stunt Throws Major Airports Around the Country Into Chaos

With spring break just around the corner for swathes of Americans, travel season will soon be upon us.

And if Democrats don’t get their act together, the travel season is going to be an absolute nightmare for people — which it already is.

For the unaware, the Department of Homeland Security is currently shut down, as there is an ongoing congressional budget dispute over the agency.

The inability to reconcile those differences has left various branches overseen by DHS to be shut down, including the Transportation Security Administration.

Democrats specifically have been utterly insistent that Immigration and Customs Enforcement must undergo massive reform before any such budget is approved.

But while ICE continues its thankless work, the TSA has not. And that’s absolutely gummed up the works in airports across the US.

KHOU-TV reported that at Houston’s Hobby Airport “travelers waited at least four hours Sunday evening to get through TSA screening lines.”

By Monday morning, that wait time had been whittled all the way down to… two hours.

According to WWL-TV, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is dealing with wait times of up to two hours due to TSA shortages as well.

Meanwhile, WANF-TV reported that travelers expecting to traverse Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should arrive three whole hours early to their flight.

The White House collected a number of telling quotes from travelers as it blasted the left and proclaimed “Radical Left Democrats must stop playing politics with our homeland security.”

“There’s been a lot of frustration,” one traveler said. “A lot of people are very upset.”

“This is ridiculous,” another exasperated traveler remarked. “This is crazy. We get here, we go through Customs — and it’s so packed in here, you can’t even find the direction they’re trying to give.”

It is ridiculous — but it’s actually pretty simple: Democrats are prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens once again. Americans have paid the price for this in a number of ways over the years, and this current TSA situation is just one more example.

While lawmakers argue about weakening ICE to appease illegal aliens, ordinary travelers are the ones stuck in mile-long security lines at the airports they paid for with their own tax dollars.

The irony is impossible to miss.

The same politicians who insist the federal government must manage every corner of American life suddenly can’t keep airport security functioning during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The partial DHS shutdown has left key operations stretched thin, and the ripple effects are being felt immediately by families trying to get through security checkpoints run by the TSA.

What makes the situation even more frustrating is that the crisis is entirely self-inflicted.

Democrats are digging in on sweeping changes to immigration enforcement rather than passing the funding needed to keep core security agencies running smoothly.

Americans who simply want to board a flight shouldn’t have to become collateral damage in a political fight over weakening border enforcement.

And that’s the broader problem here. When ideological priorities start outweighing basic governance, everyday Americans end up paying the price — whether it’s overwhelmed border communities, strained public resources, or now, airport security lines stretching for hours.

If Washington wants to know why public trust keeps eroding, this is a perfect case study.

Americans expect their government to secure the border, enforce the law, and keep critical infrastructure functioning — not grind everyday life to a halt to score ideological points.

Until that changes, the airport chaos we’re seeing now won’t be the last time ordinary citizens get stuck cleaning up the mess.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.