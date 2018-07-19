SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a statement as Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ the AP)U.S. President Donald Trump, second from left, gives a statement as Russian President Vladimir Putin, second from right,President Vladimir Putinand translators take notes at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By The Western Journal
July 19, 2018 at 9:04am
Print

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have blocked a move to subpoena the American translator from the Helsinki summit to testify about the private talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The panel’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, said Thursday he wanted the translator, who works for the State Department, to appear in closed session, saying Congress must “find out what was said” during the two-hour meeting.

“It is incumbent on us, given what the president said publicly that was of such great concern to our country, to our NATO allies, that we find out what was said privately,” Schiff said.

The California lawmaker said he realizes it’s an “extraordinary” step to subpoena the interpreter, but added it’s also extraordinary for the president to meet alone with a U.S. adversary.

Senate Democrats have been pushing for testimony from the interpreter to determine if Trump made any deals with Putin during the session.

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York questioned Thursday if any top administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Defense Secretary James Mattis, were given any of the details about the meeting or informed of any military or security agreements that were made between Trump and Putin.

“It is utterly amazing, utterly amazing, that no one knows what was said,” Schumer said. “This is a democracy. If your president makes agreements with one of our leading — if not our leading — adversary, his Cabinet has to know about it and so do the American people.”

Schumer asked Senate Republicans on Thursday to bring the translator and top administration officials, including Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, to appear before the Senate.

Republicans have set an open hearing next week for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Do you think Republicans should block the subpoena?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The chairman of that panel, Sen Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), said he is opposed to pursuing the translator’s notes from Trump’s meeting with Putin.

“It just does not seem to be to me the appropriate place for us to go,” Corker said.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, first raised the issue of calling the translator to testify earlier this week.

“Congress must exert its authority to be a check on the presidency,” she said.

In the House, the committee Chairman Devin Nunes of California led Republicans in a party line vote to table the motion. Nunes said a panel hearing on China was not an appropriate venue. The vote was 11-6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Democrats, Donald Trump, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Popular Right Now

Brandon J. Weichert

The White House is seen under a stormy sky on February 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

Jack Davis

Ron Paul standing at a microphone.T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.