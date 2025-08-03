Democrats 'Suddenly Confident' Heading into 2026, But 1 Major Issue Looms: Report

Democrats are feeling optimistic about the 2026 midterms, but one warning sign threatens to upend their plans, according to a new Axios report.

Despite historic voter dissatisfaction with the party, Democratic strategists are “suddenly confident” they can flip the House next year, as long as the party doesn’t get complacent.

Axios reported that the enthusiasm stems from a few key factors they think will help them win back the House next year.

That does not include vast swaths of the electorate suddenly turning to Democrats for answers.

Instead, party leaders are counting on a backlash to Republican policies and strong motivation by the base to go to the polls at the next opportunity.

Democrats, per Axios, believe President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will help them snag votes.

Party leaders are also banking on a strong reaction to Trump’s immigration policies, including the deportation of millions of illegals allowed into the country by the Biden administration.

They are said to be excited by polling showing Republicans losing a slight edge on the issue of immigration.

Still, anxiety looms beneath the surface, as some are worried that overconfidence could hurt the currently unpopular party.

Do you think we’ll have a Democrat president after 2028? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (87 Votes) No: 96% (2028 Votes)

Should Democrats overperform next fall, there are fears it will stop the party from addressing the issues that have seen them lose the middle.

“Some Democrats are worried that victories in 2026 will stop the party from reckoning with its deeper issues and unpopularity,” Axios reported.

“The party needs to change and victories will give party leaders excuses not to, they argue.”

That unpopularity is significant.

A March NBC News poll showed just 27 percent of voters had a positive opinion of the Democratic Party, which was the lowest in NBC polling since 1990.

A CNN poll last month similarly showed the Democratic Party’s favorability at just 28 percent, the lowest since before Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.

The Wall Street Journal also found this past week that the party’s unfavorable rating was at a record 63 percent.

The outlet reported that Republicans are “preferred on most issues that decide elections despite unease with Trump over the economy, tariffs, and foreign policy.”

CNN’s poll noted, “Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say most of the Democratic Party’s members of Congress do not deserve reelection and Democrats themselves are 7 points less likely than Republicans to believe members of Congress of their own party deserve reelection.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.