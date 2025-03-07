Democrats Terrified as Pardoned J6 Defendants Appear at Capitol

Pardoned J6ers are coming back to Washington, D.C., but that’s not welcome news to everyone.

On Thursday, Roll Call reported Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was recently seen at a fast-food restaurant inside the Longworth House Office Building.

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Capitol grounds in February as he was speaking at a news conference after an encounter with a counter-protester.

The New York Times reported other J6ers who were Tarrio’s co-defendants in his seditious conspiracy trial were also present at the news conference, including Dominic Pezzola, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Ethan Nordean.

The Times reported Jake Lang and Richard Barnett, two other J6ers who were in D.C. that weekend in February for CPAC, also attended.

Unsurprisingly, some members of Congress weren’t thrilled with their return.

According to Roll Call, New York Democratic Rep. Joseph D. Morelle said their presence “says volumes about what they intend to do.”

“They want people to know who they are. They want to frighten people,” he added.

California Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar found their presence to be an effort to grab attention.

“They want to be here, they want the spotlight and the attention,” he complained, adding that President Donald Trump “has given them that.”

California Democratic Rep. Norma J. Torres called for measures to be taken to block J6ers from coming to D.C.

“I think that we should be very aggressive and assertive at seeking injunctions against them,” she said.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said he wants to see a bipartisan effort to tell J6ers to stay away.

“Democrats and Republicans have to stand up for the men and women who are risking their lives to keep us safe every day and to say to these people who were pardoned by President Trump: Please take your press conferences someplace else. We don’t want them here in this Capitol,” Durbin commented.

Ironically, he said, “This has got to come to an end.”

But Durbin and Democrats do not want Jan. 6 to come to an end.

The liberal media spectacle that emerged from that day spawned interviews, documentaries, and comparisons to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

The only thing Durbin and his colleagues want to end is the possibility of having to confront some of those people.

Certainly, there were bad actors present on Jan. 6. Lang was charged with assaulting a police officer and Barnett carried an electric cattle prod inside the Capitol.

But Tarrio was not present that day. He received a 22-year sentence despite the fact that he was not even in Washington, D.C., that day.

For Durbin, Torres, Aguilar, and Morelle, that’s the real nightmare — having to face someone politically persecuted by their party for his support of Trump.

