Democrats can’t help but get in their own way.

In the months leading up to the Virginia gubernatorial election, it appeared that Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe had the advantage.

Then, Democrats did what they can always be counted on doing — they overplayed their hand.

On Friday morning, five supposed “white supremacists,” clad in white button-down shirts and holding Tiki torches (reminiscent of the 2016 Charlottesville protesters), greeted Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin’s bus, reportedly saying, “We’re all in for Glenn.”

Leftists went on to claim that Youngkin’s supporters were finally showing their true colors.

As it turns out, the Tiki torch-bearing white shirts weren’t supporters of Youngkin at all — all five were Democratic staffers in the state of Virginia.

Later on Friday, The Lincoln Project took credit for the scandal, claiming it was their “way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago.”

This stunt didn’t seem to help McAuliffe’s chances much.

In fact, the candidate’s sliding poll numbers suggest exactly the opposite happened.

On Monday, the University of Virginia Center for Politics updated its “Sabato’s Crystal Ball” rating from “Leans Democratic” to “Leans Republican” for the gubernatorial race.

Furthermore, turnout in blue Virginia counties appears to be down considerably, according to Dave Wasserman of Cook Political Report.

Deleted an earlier tweet because the figures cited by the registrar below did not include 2k+ mail ballots. At this rate, Charlottesville would be on pace for ~15k votes, still down from 16.5k in 2017 and potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city. https://t.co/PZG0L2Ji0b — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 2, 2021

“At this rate, Charlottesville would be on pace for ~15k votes, still down from 16.5k in 2017 and potentially a weak turnout in an 86% Biden city,” Wasserman wrote on Twitter.

Democrats lying about Youngkin’s supposedly racist supporters may very well have helped this trend along.

The issue that seems to be driving the most support Republicans’ way, however, appears to be a policy one.

That issue is education.

McAuliffe has flat out claimed that parents should not “be telling schools what they should teach.” Also, the Democrat has repeatedly lied by claiming that CRT is not being taught in Virginia schools.

Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021

For parents that have been protesting in Loudoun County, Prince William County, Fairfax County and others over the past several months, this is a deal-breaker.

So, as long as Democrats continue to take this stance, all of those suburban moms and dads who didn’t come out for Republicans in 2020 have a reason to do so now.

Because there’s nothing they care about more than their children’s education.

